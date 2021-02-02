Vinton—Charles “Chuck” Meredith, 89, died peacefully at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton on Friday, January 29, 2021 of natural causes.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held at a later date.
Charles Leon Meredith was born August 25, 1931 in Anamosa, IA, the son of Leon Charles and Vera Seely Meredith. His parents moved to Vinton and Chuck graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. He married Patricia Dixon and they later divorced. On November 24, 1979 he married Doris Lawson Richardson in Vinton. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing and especially deer hunting. He and Doris enjoyed traveling around the country. He was a past president of the local Eagle’s Club and the Izaak Walton League.
He is survived by his children, Paula (Kyle) McCuen, Montezuma, IA, Mike (Dana) Meredith, Centerville, IA, , Dave (Kim) Meredith, Manchester, IA; step-children, Sam (Pepper) Richardson, Arvada, CO; Rachael VanValkenburg, Sister Bay, WI, and Sarah (Dale) Schian, Phoenix, AZ; 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and brother, John Smith, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris, in 2019 and sister, Charlene Culbertson.
The family will direct memorials to the Izaak Walton League.
