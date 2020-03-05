Oelwein MacDowell Club met on Tuesday, March 3 at the Sacred Heart Social Hall. Vice-president Cheryl Patera presided at the business meeting. The nominating committee presented a slate of officers for the coming year. They will be approved at the April meeting and installed in May.
Camp scholarship forms will be made available for high school students wishing to participate in summer programs.
Upcoming events noted were the high school vocal concert on March 10 and the Williams Center programs on March 16 and March 31.
Cheryl Patera presented the program on the Circle of Life project being supported by the Catholic Daughters chapter in Oelwein. It supports the rural Ugandan families and is spearheaded by the Iowa State University College of Life Sciences.
Young women and mothers are able to achieve food security and learn how to improve household nutrition by making baskets and other items at the center based in their community in rural Uganda. Women keep the income when they sell these items and are able to buy food, livestock, and basket materials to sustain their households.
The center teaches them how to grow garden produce and make porridge, which is vitamin and antioxidant rich to help nourish their children. The center also assists them in marketing their handmade wares. There were several examples on display of the varied sizes and patterns of the one-of-a-kind baskets.
Linda Murphy, Jody Buhr, and Carol Piper served refreshments for the evening.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 in the Sacred Heart Parish Center. The program will be a presentation by Deacon Jim Patera on his recent Holy Land trip. Co-hostesses for the evening are Heather Bradley and Susan McFarlane.