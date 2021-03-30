VINTON - With the interest of food trucks growing in the Vinton community, the subject was raised at last Thursday's city council meeting.
"I asked about it at the last meeting," Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said "and found out that we have nothing in the city ordinances about it."
"I think this is exciting and we should just let it roll," Brian Parr, council member, stated.
Maynard agreed with Parr that the number of food trucks in the community was exciting "I just want to make sure that we are doing this right.
"I don't want to squash this," he stated. "I just want to make sure that people are all on the same playing field."
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, raised concerns about the city's streets. "There are some areas in the community where the streets are not capable of the additional traffic," he stated. Either because of the condition of the street or the width of the street could make it difficult.
Maynard asked Scott Merchant, Opal and Hazel’s Wood Fired Pizza, Vinton, who was present at the meeting of his thoughts.
"I saw the item on the agenda and just came down to listen," Merchant stated.
Merchant shared that he and his wife, Annette, had met with Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks & Rec Director, earlier in the year about setting up in the city's parks during the coming year.
By doing so it may introduce people to the different parks in the community. "Working together we will be able to promote the number of parks in the community. We were at Riverside Park last week," Merchant stated. "We had a large turnout, people were siting at picnic tables and just enjoying the park."
Council members asked about the steps that the Merchants needed to do to be licensed.
"Benton County does not do food inspections," Merchant stated. "So we have worked with Black Hawk County. I am licensed in the State of Iowa." He added that some parts of the state have additional guidelines that need to be followed as well.
The council directed Ward to review ordinances from other communities around the state and bring back some options for the council to review.
In other business:
-A public hearing to approve the fiscal budget for 2021-2022 was set for Thursday, March 25.
"The full city budget, including the Vinton Municple Electric Utility, Telecomunications and the City of Vinton is $16.5 million," Ward told the council. "This is $17.22877 per $1,000 assessed valuation for property owners."
With the growth of the community during the past year, that has helped spread the cost out he added.
Parr asked how this year's budget compared to last year.
"The City had a budget of $19 million for the year 2020-2021," Ward stated. One of the main reasons for the higher budget was the fiber project in the community. "We are not installing any fiber this year, so we didn't have that cost in the budget," he added.
-During his report to the council, Ward shared that early indications revealed that the City of Vinton could be the recipient of a federal grant.
"As part of the American Rescue Plan Act it appears that the city could be receiving $700,000," Ward said. Monies would be provided in two installments of $350,000 each. "These funds can be used by the city to cover any monies that were lost due to Covid. For example the swimming pool would be something because of the lower numbers of people allowed in the pool on a daily basis," he explained.
The City would not be allowed to use the monies for things like employee pensions nor to reduce property tax