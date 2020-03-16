VINTON - Two public hearings for requests of designation of urban revitalization areas were held during Thursday evening’s Vinton City Council meeting.
If approved, a business within an urban revitalization zone could be allowed a partial property tax exemption.
The first hearing was a request from Hy-Vee Inc. which recently purchased the former Shopko Vinton building along K Avenue South with plans to open a new Dollar Fresh store.
The company had originally requested a property tax abatement of 100% for a 10 year period.
Hy-Vee will be renovating the 22,000 square building to provide grocery items, not only meat and fresh produce, but also prepared foods, a pharmacy, clothing line and four pumps.
At a council meeting in February, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained to council members that the city would not be able to fulfill Hy-Vee’s request because it exceeded limits sent by the Vinton’s Code of Ordinances.
The company’s second request, which the public hearing was based on, asked for a three year tax abatement at 80 percent.
Currently the building has a face value of $600,000 but updates to the facility have a price tag of $1-1.5 million.
A memo to council members in February explained, the abatement would “increase taxable revenues to the City and also provide a tax break for Hy-Vee.”
During last week’s public hearing, local business owners John Ketchen and Dan LaGrange both asked council members to consider what the new Dollar Fresh would be bringing to the community that Vinton didn’t already have.
“If I decided I wanted to make a change to business, I would expect to pay for those changes myself,” LaGrange said to those present.
Following the public hearing, the council approved a resolution of “finding to a proposed urban revitalization area.”
Ward told the council that before taking effect, the measure would need to be approved by the council three times.
A second hearing was held for Vinton business Custom Millwork and Finishing.
Owners Robert Koenigsfeld and Kim Fischels submitted a request for their location to be considered an urban revitalization area.
At a meeting in February the pair explained that they were planning an expansion to the business and was hoping that the council grant the assistance in the property tax abatement.
“We are moving ahead with this project,” Koenigsfeld told the council in February.
“We would appreciate the assistance from the city but we are going to go ahead with this project,” Koenigsfeld.
Like the request from Hy-Vee, council members approved a resolution for the request. Council members will have the opportunity to approve the three readings of the ordinance.
In other business:
- Ward reminded the council that the 13th Street bridge needed to have an annual inspection.
“In the past Calhoun-Burns & Associates has performed the inspections,” he stated.
“The company performs the inspections of Benton County and to save money they perform the inspections for the City during the same trip.”
The city’s other three bridges are inspected every two years. Because the condition of the bridge it needed to be completed annually.
“The cost of the inspection for the 13th Street Bridge will have a not to exceed cost of $900,” Ward explained.
He explained that funding for the inspection would come from road use tax fund. “This project will not have an effect on the current year’s budget as well as it is a requirement from the Iowa Department of Transportation to have the bridge inspected.
A motion was approved to have the bridge inspected.