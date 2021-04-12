VINTON – A joint improvement project was the discussion when members of the Vinton City Council and the Benton County Supervisors met last Thursday evening.
The project discussed was the upgrade of 61st Street located just south of the Anderson Estates housing development. Currently the mile stretch is a dirt road, classified as Class B road. A dirt road, it is not one maintained by either government entity.
Wayne Siela, Vinton farmer, lead the discussion explaining that he would to see the two groups work together to improve the road. He pointed out that by widening the road and adding gravel that ag traffic which currently uses 13th Street in front of Tilford Elementary could be routed along 61st Street. Moving that traffic would be safer in that area, in addition to the areas of the community.
Although 61st Street is classified as Benton County, property adjacent to the street is owned by the Vinton Shellsburg School District. Siela told the council that a meeting had been held with the school district and that discussed had been very positive.
Property owners along both sides of the current dirt road had been approached about the improvement, and “all were in favor of it,” Siela stated. “Then perhaps someday in the future, the road could be paved.”
“We are not opposed to doing anything out,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, told those present at the meeting. But the big question what would the cost be.
Siela stated that he had spoken to Shive-Hattery, Cedar Rapids, regarding an estimate. Shive-Hattery has been working with the Vinton Parks & Rec Department on the new walking trail. “They gave me an estimate of $12-15,000 for blue prints,” he stated.
Myron Parizek, Benton County Engineer, explained that it could take 8 to 12 weeks to get full blueprints for the project.
“We agree it’s a good idea,” Tracey Seeman, Chairman of the Benton County Supervisors, said at the meeting. “But we (Benton County) haven’t budgeted for anything like this.” Seeman added that with the current projects being undertaken by the Benton County Secondary Road staff, this would not be a project that Benton County would be to complete themselves. Not only would the project include widening the currently road, but also improving the ditches and entry from 61st Street on to Highway 218.
Maynard and Chris Ward, Vinton City Administrator, echoed that sentiment. Vinton had not budgeted for a project of this sort in the new fiscal year starting July 1.
Siela told the group that he would love to have something by Labor Day, but realized that something like that may not happen. “I know money is hard to come by but I would like you to think about this,” he added.
“I would like for Chris to talk to our engineer,” Maynard told the group “and see what figures he comes up with for this type of project.”
Siela asked if the council would approve a motion to work with the county. “I think this would be a good reason for the city to partner with the county,” he said.
Maynard explained that the item was listed on the agenda as a discussion item. Without having a price associated with the project, the council would not be approving any action.
“Chris will reach out to Nate (Kass, Fehr Graham) our engineer and have him come up with plan,” Maynard told the group. “We’ll see this on our agenda again when we have ideas of numbers.
“I like the idea,” Maynard said, “don’t get me wrong.” But before any action could be taken by the city, some more information needed to be gathered.
When the information is received from the city engineer, Ward will contact Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, to schedule a meeting to discuss future steps.