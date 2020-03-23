VINTON - When supporters decided to start the paperwork for Vinton's Anderson Creek Subdivision, the idea was to see growth within the community.
During a Vinton city council earlier this month, Matt Johnson, Cedar Valley Bank and Trust, Vinton, shared that 18 lots have been sold in the subdivision. Nine homes have already been started. Johnson stated that five more should be started within the next coming months.
He also reminded council members that within the subdivision there were 10 lots marked for low-to-medium income (LMI) homes.
In conjunction with the LMI homes, the city decided to participate in a grant program available from the East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines.
In September, Johnson visited with the council about the program.
Through the program, the Housing Trust Fund would be able to provide $15,000 per lot toward the construction of a new home.
At that time, Johnson explained that the Federal Home Loan Bank would provide funds to Cedar Valley Bank and the city, if it participated, would provide $10,000 per lot.
This would be giving potential property owners $25,000 to $30,000 which could be taken the purchase price.
With an asking price of $185,000 the grant program would drop that cost by $30,000 for each of the properties.
At the March meeting, Johnson asked the council for a total of $150,000 for the grant program.
“Should the new owner stay for a period of five years, the money would not need to be paid back,” he explained. “However, if they sell the house, and move, then a portion of the funds would need to be paid back.”
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told council members that the city could use TIF (tax increment finance) funds to use for the grant.
However, since the development is new the city has not yet collected any funds. “We would need to do an internal loan to ourselves,” Ward explained “and then pay back the funds as the TIF monies come in.”
Council members questioned if the city had funds to meet that request.
Both Ward and Cindy Michael, city clerk, told council members that yes there were city accounts where the funds could be transferred from to meet the request.
Johnson also shared with the council that of the properties sold, eight were new families moving into the community with children.
In other business:
- A resolution was approved to set a public hearing for general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $4,250,000. The hearing was set for Thursday, March 26.
In a memo to the council, Ward remind them that the amount stated on the resolution was a not to exceed’ amount and is not the actual amount that the City of Vinton would be borrowing.
The amount is $4,000,000,000 plus the underwriting fees as well as the legal fees. “The terms of the bond will be for a period of 15 years,” Ward wrote. “The interest rate a few weeks ago on the bond appears to be 1.75%.”
Ward told the council that the rate could be lower because of the current world conditions.
Ward explained that during the hearing there would be two resolutions for the council to act on.
“One is for the streets which is considered an essential corporate purpose,” Ward wrote. “The other is for the walking trail which is considered a non-essential corporate purpose. The rates are the same and under one single bond issuance.”
The cost for the resolution setting the date for the public hearing will be included in the cost of the issuance of the bond.
As far as a financial impact to the city, “there will be an increase to the debt service levy from the bond issuance, however this will not cause a budget amendment in the current fiscal year,” Ward explained.