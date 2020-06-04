VINTON - Updates were the name of the game during last week's Vinton city council meeting.
The board approved a quote from Devin Pickering for the sewer and water work at the new splash pad being constructed at Kiwanis Park.
"The work has already been completed," Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks & Recreation Department (VPRD) Director, told the council. "When we went out for bids, we did receive a second bid for the work," he said.
However, the estimate provided with the second proposal was higher "and we would have needed to take some additional steps and but the work out for bid," Boggess added.
With the work started at the park, Boggess shared that the goal for the splash pad would be up and open for public use.
The planning for the splash pad began several years ago with public fundraising for the project.
Boggess also provided an update for opening the pool. Because of current state guidelines, the pool will not be available for open swimming. "Our VPRD board made the decision to open the board for swimming lesson," Boggess said. "We are allowed to open the pool as a teaching tool for lessons.
"We have capped the number of students for students is 400 over the two week period," Boggess said. "Our biggest goal of the summer is keeping our students and staff safe. To do that, we have decided that teachers will do all lessons from the deck. Parents are being asked to be in the pool with the students this summer.
"We are still working on how to conduct our lap swim and open swim programs,' he stated. "We want to get the lessons taken care of first and then we get to work to see how we can get this to work." The plan is to run the project similar to other summer rec programs, which allows any student/resident living within the Vinton Shellsburg school district to participate. "With neighboring communities like Cedar Rapids and Waterloo making the decision to not open their pools this summer, our board made the decision to stay as local as possible," he added.
As with any program, the VPRD staff's main goal is to make sure that participants have fun while being safe. "Safety is most important," Boggess said. "I stewed over this decision and wanted to make sure that we were as careful as possible and make sure that everyone is as safe as possible.
Swimming lessons are scheduled to begin June 15.
"This all sounds like a good decision and well thought out," Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said during the meeting.
"I think this sounds like a great plan," Tami Stark, council member, added.
In other business:
- Stark asked that the topic of 'abandoned buildings' be added to the meeting agenda. "I'm wondering if we have a procedure in place for the city to take possessions of buildings that we are abandoned," she asked Chris Ward, city administrator, and Robert Fischer, city attorney.
Both explained that there were steps and procedures in place that had been followed in the past when the city had taken over some properties in town.
"We've been able to take possession of several abandoned properties using the city code," Ward explained.
Fischer added "we have successfully been able to take possession of properties a dozen time." He explained that it could take approximately six months from start to finish for the process.
"I was hoping that there could be a way to shorten that process," Stark said. All attending the meeting agreed that in the past it had seemed it took several months to reach a conclusion.
"I'll get with Bob and see what we can do," Stark said.