To borrow from Jeff Foxworthy, “If you have multiple properties you would like to get rid of, you might be in real estate.” That is exactly what the city of Oelwein is trying to avoid.
A year ago, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger made the point at a Council meeting that the city does not want to be in the real estate business.
However, in recent years, more and more vacant/abandoned properties are finding their way into city ownership, the latest being the surrender of several rental properties in various conditions from an out-of-town landlord. Mulfinger and City Attorney Pat Dillon have spent a considerable amount of time searching for abandoned property owners, heirs, and filing paperwork, along with acquisition of houses that have been left to crumble.
The City Council is working to eradicate the problem in several ways. At a recent Council meeting in January, a public hearing was held on proposed disposal by sale of nine city-owned properties. The idea was to get the public hearing out of the way so that if or when any of these properties are bid upon, the Council can move forward quickly to get them off the city’s roll. Those nine properties are located at 219 Lincoln Drive NE, 602 2nd Avenue NE, 17 1st Street NE, 19 1st Street NE, 17 2nd Avenue SE, 9 6th Street NE, 608 1st Avenue SE, 418 7th Avenue SE and 129 5th Avenue NE
At the Monday, Feb. 10 Council meeting, Mulfinger announced a “Tour of Homes” for the Council on Saturday, Feb. 22. He said city leaders will visit a variety of homes that day and together they will work to plan out the fate of the properties.
After the morning tour on the 22nd, the Council will discuss the best plan for each of the locations visited. In some instances, there may be a neighbor expressing an interest in the house or adjoining lot. In other instances, there may be investors to work with.
He hopes to publish a list next week, but said there was no plan, as yet, on the nine homes for which the public hearing was already held.
Mulfinger said he looks for the project of recycling these properties back into the hands of investors and neighbors to take the Council all year.
Anyone interested in any of the properties can make inquiries at City Hall, 283-5440, or check the city’s website.