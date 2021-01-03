VINTON – With a goal of being a ‘good neighbor’, members of the Vinton city council met in special session last week to approve a transfer of funds to Vinton Braille School (VBS), LLC.
Funds from the federal government have been transferred to the City for the rental payment of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) by AmeriCorps. The novation (or transfer) of the pass thru of funds has not been completed for the monies to be sent directly to Vinton Braille School, LLC.
“There has been a struggle getting thru the novation process,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, shared with council members last Wednesday evening. “Once that is completed, we will no longer need to transfer the funds.
Ron Hessenius, council member, asked how long the city would need to continue to do this.
“We are only helping as a pass thru,” Maynard stated.
“It sounds like they are using our staff to get what they need,” Hessenius stated. Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, admitted that he had been on the phone several times with (VBS) staff answering questions.
“I don’t believe so,” Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, stated. “They (VBS) are working on getting the novation completed” so funds will be transferred to directly to them. “But with the administrative change its been difficult.” He added that the original novation of the State of Iowa to the City of Vinton was one public entity to another. “But now the transfer is going from public to private, so it is taking a little longer to get that completed.”
Hessenius raised concerns about city staff taking time to help with the transfer and compensation for the city’s assistance.
“There has been some negotiations with the Hobarts,” Maynard shared with council members. “We were able to reach an agreement for the pool charges for the current fiscal year,” he said.
“I would anticipate that we may need to do this again next month,” Tami Stark, council member, said during the meeting. ‘But as long as Chris (Ward) and Bob (Fischer) are assured that they (VBS) are doing all they can to get the transfer completed.”