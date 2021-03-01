It ended like so many others have for Larry Carlson and Benton Community.
Like he had 20 other times this season, Benton Community’s head coach gathered his players in the locker room Feb. 22 after a loss. But when he spoke to them after the 80-48 Class 3A Substate 3 first-round loss at Western Dubuque, he told them one specific thing.
Once they left the locker room, the season was over and done with.
“The season was definitely a challenge,” Carlson said. “People talk about how sports builds character, and we think sports reveals character. Our guys had a chance many times to lose their cool, to really snipe at each other or get after each other at practices or games but they stayed together pretty well.”
Benton Community (1-21) scored in double-digits in its final three quarters, but a six-point first quarter and yielding more than 20 points to the home team in two frames were keys to Benton’s fifth straight loss.
Carlson’s club also allowed the host to shoot 50 percent and hit 31 field goals. Each school sank seven 3-pointers, but Western Dubuque sank more free throws (11) than Benton Community took (seven). Twenty-four turnovers were also not helpful in any way.
“I told them if this is the worst thing you go through in your life, you’re going to have a really good life,” the coach said. “This is a sport, it’s a game we play.”
Aiden Harris’ double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds led the way, and Blake Daugherty added 15 of his own. Like everyone else on the roster, the pair has the ability to return next season. Benton Community had no seniors on its roster this year, which gave Carlson a sense of optimism despite the program’s worst record in more than a decade.
“A lot of times you have to be honest and be real about the situation you are in,” he said. “We were all really honest and real about that. It was a lot about our attitude and effort and how we went about doing our daily business.
“I’ve seen teams in the past where they’ve had bad seasons and they’ve gotten cheap or dirty during games, and we never got to that level. Our kids learned a few things about themselves … and they kept on working hard.”
Carlson also noted progress along the way. Since Jan. 11, the Bobcats registered seven single-digit losses. Once was a Feb. 16 76-74 defeat at home to Clear Creek-Amana. Seventy-four points was the most Benton Community scored all season, and a far cry from its 36-point loss to the Clippers more than a month earlier.
A three-point loss to South Tama on Jan. 12 was also turned into a 17-point win against the Trojans on Feb. 1.
“If you take a look at how we started the season, we were just getting blown out of the water,” he said. “We really started focusing on defense and shortened our rotation a bit, and defensively we got better. Pretty soon, our defense was sort of keeping us in games until our offense could come help.”