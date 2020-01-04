CLERMONT — Classic Tractors of NE IA, Inc. invites antique tractor enthusiasts to its annual Christmas party on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Brick City Bar & Grill in Clermont. It’s a great way to meet “Old Iron” lovers and learn about club activities.
Persons are invited to view a surprise Classic Tractor’s video, enjoy a short program, and maybe win a door prize. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6. Menu includes: ham, chicken, shrimp, cheesy potatoes, salad, roll, California medley vegetables and milk or coffee.
Paid 2020 Club members receive a $5 discount on the meal. Call Denny at 563 379-0817 or Jan at 563-380-7600 for info or reservations.