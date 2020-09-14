VINTON – Reviewing numbers from the first few week of school, the decision was made last week by the Vinton Shellsburg (VS) school board to continue with face to face learning.
Board members met in special session last Thursday and voted to continue with the ‘return to learn’ plan that had been established at the beginning of the school.
“There will be no change,” Kyle Koeppen, VS Superintendent, stated last week following the meeting. “Everyone is doing a good job following the guidelines and students are doing a great job with the face covering,” he added.
Koeppen shared that the district is communication with the Benton County Health office to monitor the county wide situation. “As of September 10 there were 28 active cases in the county. In the past that number has been up to 50.” Koeppen explained that the district will continue to work with the Public Health office to monitor the numbers.
“Our goal is continue to stay ‘in person’ for our students and staff,” Koeppen said.
While a majority of the district’s students are attending school in the traditional manner, the district is providing lessons in two other methods.
“Our home school numbers are reaching their capacity,” Koeppen explained. “We currently have 70 families participating in the home school program with a total of 116 students. During the meeting it was shared that the State of Iowa measures a home school teacher’s load by the numbers of families that are served.
The district has offered a home school program for local families for several years.
One hurdle in the start of the year has been virtual learning academy. The Vinton Shellsburg school district has teamed up a company called Edgenuity for the virtual learning program.
“The company has not been as responsive as we would like,” Koeppen said. He and Tony Islas, VS High School Assistant Principal, were scheduled to meet with the company last Friday to review some concerns.
“We have 149 students currently in the virtual academy,” Koeppen said. “There have been some challenges especially for the lower elementary students.” There have been cases where curriculum has been text heavy. Keeping students engaged can be difficult in those situations.
District staff and parents “have raised concerns and Tony and I will be sharing those with Edgenuity staff,” Koeppen said. He added that some parents have asked if a VS staff member could be conducting some of the virtual learning curriculum. “Unfortunately, we just don’t have the staff,” Koeppen stated. “Our classrooms are full, and don’t have the staff to pull from a classroom.”
The board will meeting for its regular board meeting, Monday, September 21, at the Central Office.