Clayton County Conservation invites all runners to the first Annual Pony Hollow Trail 15K on Nov. 16. This race will take you out and back on the scenic, flat, lime-chipped Pony Hollow Trail and the Elkader Exercise Trail. You will appreciate the beauty of this trail as it meanders in the trees along the Turkey River and Robert’s Creek.
Race day registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the Elkader Little League Park located across the street from the South trailhead on corner of South High Street and Hwy. 13. Race will start promptly at 9 a.m.
Pre-register before Oct. 25 to guarantee a long-sleeve performance shirt. Registrations may be picked up at Osborne, found on the www.claytoncountyconservation.org website, or by email request. For more information please call 563-245-1516 or email mscherf@claytoncountyia.gov.
The funds raised from this race will be used for future trail expansion efforts to join the two Pony Hollow trail heads into a continuous loop. Not a runner but still want to support this project? Donations can be accepted at Clayton County Conservation. We are also looking for volunteers to help on race day.