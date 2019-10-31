Saturday, Oct. 5
At 7 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a UTV accident on Elm Road in Littleport. Nicole Coonfare, 34, of Strawberry Point, was operating a 2018 Honda Pioneer when she struck a retaining wall causing $15,000 damage. A passenger, Leon Coonfare, 37, was transported to Mercy One Elkader and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. Upon further investigation, Nicole Coonfare was arrested for operating while intoxicated — first offense. She is also charged with failure to maintain control and open container. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Conservation, Littleport Fire Department, Mercy One Ambulance and the Elkport-Garber First Responders.
Sunday, Oct. 6
At 11:20 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hilton Road near 375th Street. Gerald Ernst, 74, of Edgewood was arrested for operating while intoxicated — first offense and open container, and transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Clayton County Deputies arrested Leo Knickerbocker, Jr., 49, of Farmersburg, with a Sex Offender Registry violation. During the investigation, Deputies discovered that Knickerbocker was using a Facebook account that was unregistered, which violates the Iowa Sex Offender Registry laws. Knickerbocker was held pending an appearance in court.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Clayton County Deputies arrested Anthony Hutchinson, 28, of Strawberry Point for a Sex Offender Registry violation, after discovering Hutchinson failed to notify the Sheriff’s Office of a change of address, which is in violation of the Sex Offender Registry laws. He was held pending an appearance in court.
Friday, Oct. 11
At 6:42 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Domino Road near 278th Street. Grace Durnan of Arlington was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox when she struck a deer causing $2,000 damage.
Sunday, Oct. 13
At 7:30 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 18 near Eagle Drive. Greg Snider of Reinbeck was operating a 2013 Ford F150 when he struck a deer causing $2,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Oct. 14
At 7:50 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 52 near Millville. Barbara Moose of Colesburg was operating a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer when she struck a deer causing $2,500 damage. No injuries were reported.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
At 4:32 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 115th Street near Echo Avenue. Jose Ramirez, 33, of Harpers Ferry, was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended.
At 9:14 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18 near Giard for a traffic violation. Nicholas Lorenz, 36, of Eastman, Wis., was charged with speeding, possession of a controlled substance marijuana and open container. He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Philip Reed, Jr., 38, of Waterville, turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail on a Clayton County warrant for burglary third degree. Reed was held pending an appearance in court.
Clayton County Deputies charged Justin Fecht, 32, of Potosi, Wis., with involuntary absence from custody. Fecht was allowed a court ordered furlough from custody, where he failed to return to the Clayton County Jail. Fecht turned himself in at the jail later the following day.
Thursday, Oct. 17
At 2:01 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on the Great River Road near Red Avenue. Jerald Stumpner of Sherrill was operating a 2017 Ford CMS southbound when he rear-ended a 1978 John Deere 4440 tractor pulling a round baler operated by Joseph Stoffel of Holy Cross. Stoffel was turning into a driveway and Stumpner was unable to see the turn signal due to glare from the sun. No damage was reported to the tractor and baler. Stumpner’s vehicle sustained about $8,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Oct. 18
At 7:50 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 18 near Eagle Drive. Terence Lerch of Farmersburg was operating a 2019 Ford Escape when he struck a deer causing $5,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, Oct. 19
At 3:50 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to 25592 Mississippi Road for a report of harassment. The suspect Shannon Watt, 49, was advised to cease all communication with the victim. A short time later, Deputies were dispatched back to the residence as the suspect continued harassing the victim. Deputies arrested Watt and transported him to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with third degree harassment.
At 9:53 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 near Kale Avenue. Philip Blasco, 31, of Hazel Green, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for operating while intoxicated — third Offense (Class “D” felony). He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.
Sunday, Oct. 20
At 7:45 p.m., Clayton County Deputies arrested James Hall, 42, of Cedar Rapids for driving while barred after he was observed driving to the Clayton County Jail to visit an inmate. He was held pending an appearance in court.
Monday, Oct. 21
Clayton County Deputies charged Tony Brainard, 51, of Farmersburg with Sex Offender Registry violation after Brainard failed to report a change of address. Brainard was arrested on Oct. 24, and transported to the Clayton County Jail pending an appearance in court.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
At 8:38 a.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Great River Road near Tollgate Road, where Melissa Koehn of Guttenberg was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when she struck a deer causing $10,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, Oct. 24
At 2:13 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18 near Dolphin Avenue. Michael Kirshbaum, 33, of West Union, was driving while license was suspended, and unlawful possession of prescription medication.
At 7:09 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Highway 52 near 390th Street. Traci Marcum of Lawrence, Kan., was operating a 2014 Honda Pilot when she struck a deer causing $12,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Oct. 27
At 3:16 a.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 52 near Guttenberg. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on near North 5th Street and Great River Road. Deputies came into contact with 19 year old Clayton Helle, 19, of Guttenberg was stopped near North Fifth Street and Great River Road where he was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense and possession of alcohol under the legal age. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Guttenberg Police Department.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Clayton County Deputies along with the Strawberry Point Police Department arrested 29 year old Travis Blanchard, 29, of Strawberry Point on a Winneshiek County Warrant for Probation Violation. Blanchard was transported to the Clayton County Jail and later turned over to Winneshiek County Authorities.
On October 30, 2019, Clayton County Deputies arrested 23 year old Geffrey Williams of Cedar Rapids on a Clayton County Warrant for failure to serve jail sentence. Williams was transported from the Linn County Jail to the Clayton County Jail to serve a 6 day jail sentence.
On October 30, 2019 at 2:32pm, Clayton County Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 3 and Littleport Road. Upon further investigation it was determined that 18 year old Jordan Wegmann of Edgewood was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. Wegmann turned left onto Highway 3 from the stop sign at Littleport Road when he was struck by a Westbound 2006 Ford Focus operated by 23 year old Clairissa Kishell of Edgewood. Kishell sustained minor injuries from the accident and was transported to Regional Medical Center. Both vehicle’s sustained about $6,000 damage. Wegmann was cited for failure to yiled upon entering a through highway. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Edgewood Ambulance and Fire Department.
Sheriff Michael Tschirgi