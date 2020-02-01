Wednesday, Jan. 15
Clayton County Investigators filed burglary and theft charges on Zachary Franzen, 29, of Garber. Charges stem from DNA analysis collected from a burglary on Colesburg Road on Feb. 9, 2019, that identified Franzen as the suspect. Franzen was arrested and charged with burglary third degree, and theft second degree, both Class D felonies.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
At 5:08 p.m., Clayton County Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Canoe Road near Volga. Mark Schnell of Arlington was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a deer causing $2,000 damage. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
At2:30 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Colesburg Road near Igloo Road. Dean Beck, 43, of Garber, was driving while driving privileges were suspended. Beck also had an active warrant out of Floyd County for failure to appear. He was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended and held on the Floyd County warrant.
At 8:20 p.m., Clayton County Deputies were dispatched to Highway 18 near Jasper Avenue for a report of a suspicious person walking in the roadway. David Corlett, 25, of Fayette was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
Friday, Jan. 24
After a several month-long investigation Clayton County Deputies charged Joshua Tayek, 27, of Monona with supplying alcohol to person(s) under the legal age, and employee providing tobacco to a minor. Deputies determined during the months of August and September 2019, Tayek provided tobacco to minors and alcohol to person’s under 21 year of age. Tayek will appear in court at a later date.
Clayton County Deputies arrested Travis Kruse, 39, of Tripoli on a Clayton County warrant for theft 1st degree. Kruse was hired to complete work as a contractor and was paid for the project. Kruse failed to complete the job and issued a check that had insufficient funds to cover the cost owed to the victim. Kruse was held on $10,000 bond.
Sunday, Jan. 26
At 7:45 p.m., Clayton County Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the city of Luana. Lee Dau, 49, of Luana was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault and child endangerment.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Clayton County Deputies arrested Lucas Bennett, 28, of Oelwein on a Clayton County warrant for probation violation. Bennett was transported from the Fayette County Jail to the Clayton County Jail where he was held without bond.
Clayton County Deputies arrested Alyson Wickman, 49, of Strawberry Point on a Clayton County warrant for probation violation. Wickman was transported from the Delaware County Jail to the Clayton County Jail where she was held on $1,000 bond.
At 9:50 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jupiter Road south of Garber. Cody Simon, 21, of Guttenberg was driving while barred. Deputies located drug paraphernalia during the stop. Simons was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred, fraudulent use of registration and open container.