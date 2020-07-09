Writer and Pastor Eugene Peterson wrote a book some years ago titled, A Long Obedience in the Same Direction. This title describes not just the journey of persistent faith, but perhaps of life itself. As we continue to make our way forward one week, one day at a time through the pandemic and economic volatility, we grow weary and anxious wondering when things might turn in a new direction. Please know that just getting out of bed, saying your prayers and making ends meet, is living in obedience to God’s gift of life. It would be easy to turn inward toward ourselves, to burrow into our own self survival. Yet, as you somehow manage your anxiety and still muster up kindness toward others, as you look for the small and large things to be thankful for each day, as you raise your hearts toward faith and hope, you are close to the heart of God.
The One who actually succeeds in living “a long obedience in the same direction,” is God. Through God’s Son, the Lord moves forward with a single purpose, to redeem and restore this broken planet and all it’s living things. This includes you, me and all humans of every race, color, creed and gender. God is obedient to God’s own being and character, centered in mercy, forgiveness and grace. We give God thanks for going the distance for the world’s sake. The love of God surround you as together we live one day at a time trusting in the Giver of life.