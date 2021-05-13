Coconut Cream Pie Bars

Ingredients
crust:
1¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ tsp salt
½ cup vegetable oil
2 tbsp water
filling:
½ cup sugar
¼ cup corn starch
2 cups half and half
4 egg yolks
3 tbsp butter
1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
1½ tsp coconut extract
topping:
2 cups heavy whipping cream
⅓ cup sugar
1½ tsp vanilla extract
sweetened coconut toasted
Directions:
To make the crust:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine crust ingredients and spread into a 9 x 13 baking dish.
Poke dough all over with a fork.
Bake at 400°F for about 10-15 minutes. Crust should be a light golden brown and not “doughy.” Let the crust cool.
To make the filling:
In a bowl, whisk together half and half and egg yolks.
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and cornstarch. Then slowly stir in half and half mixture while continuing to whisk.
Bring heat up to high and continue to whisk. After a few minutes the mixture will be thickening.
Take the saucepan off the heat and stir in 3 tbsp. butter, 1 cup coconut and coconut extract. Stir well.
Then spread pudding mixture over crust. Allow to cool for a few minutes.
Then cover with plastic wrap. Put it in the fridge to cool for about an hour.
To make the whipped cream topping:
Use the whisk attachment on a stand mixer (or a bowl and a whisk if doing it by hand.) Pour in 2 cups heavy whipping cream and turn mixer to medium-high.
Slowly add in sugar and then vanilla. Mix until whipped cream forms soft peaks.
Spread whipped cream over coconut pudding layer.
Optional toasted coconut topping:
Preheat oven to 325°F. Put about a cup of sweetened shredded coconut on a baking pan. Place it in the oven and bake for about 5-10 minutes.
Stir every couple of minutes and keep an eye on it because it has a tendency to burn if not watched. Let toasted coconut cool.
Sprinkle bars with toasted coconut then slice and serve.