By Kimberley Mathisen
Editor
Hello to our loyal Collectors Journal readers. Unfortunately, due to the continued battle against the Covid-19 virus that has swept throughout the country (and world) we will cease publishing Collectors Journal until the dangers of the pandemic pass.
Hopefully the “stay-at-home” orders will be lifted in the near future and we will be back bringing our readers the latest, interesting articles and pieces related to all manner of antiques and collectibles.
Subscribers should note that they will have paid subscriptions lengthened to match the number of issues that were missed because of the pandemic.
Thanks to all our readers and writers for your continued support of our publication. And don’t despair – we’ll be back soon!