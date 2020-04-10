Colored Deviled Eggs

Serves: 10-12
Ingredients:
FOR HARD-BOILED EGGS
12 eggs
2-3 Tbsp white vinegar
2 qt ice water
FILLING
½ c mayonnaise
1 Tbsp yellow mustard
3 Tbsp sweet relish (optional)
¼ tsp salt
black pepper to taste
DYED EGGS
4-5 drops food coloring (your choice of color)
3 c water
Directions:
1. Fill a pot halfway with water. Bring water to a rolling boil then turn it to medium heat.
2. Use a spoon to gently place eggs in the pot.
3. Let eggs cook uncovered on medium heat for 10 minutes.
4. Turn off the heat and cover the pot. Let the eggs sit in the hot water for an additional 10 minutes.
5. Add ice, water, and 2-3 Tbsp of white vinegar to a 2-quart bowl. Using a spoon put the cooked eggs into the ice water. Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes.
6. Remove eggshells.
7. Rinse eggs with cool water.
8. Slice the eggs in half longways. Remove the yolks.
9. Mix the mayonnaise, mustard, relish, salt, and pepper. Depending on how smooth you like the filling, use a fork or a hand mixer.
10. In three bowls, add 4 to 5 drops of food coloring. When using a light color, like yellow or yellow-green, drops of color may need to be added to the water for more vibrant color.
11. Then add 1 cup of water in each bowl.
12. Add 8 egg white halves to each bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes.
13. Remove the dyed egg whites from the bowls. Let them drain on a paper towel.
14. Fill each dyed egg white with yolk filling.
15. Chill the eggs before serving.