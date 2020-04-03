This is a great crunchy and colorful potato dish. It could be easily turned into a meat and potato casserole with scrambled hamburger, pork, chicken or turkey (about one pound of your favorite choice). A full ring of kielbasa or other polish sausage could be sliced into coins and added in the dish, too. Lots of possibilities here.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 20 min. Bake: 55 min. YIELD: 14 servings.
Ingredients:
12 large potatoes, peeled and diced
8 oz processed cheese cubed (such as Velveeta)
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 large green pepper, chopped
1 jar (2 ounces) diced pimientos, drained
1 slice bread, torn into crumbs
3 Tbl minced fresh parsley, divided
½ tsp salt
½ c milk
½ c butter, melted
1½ c cornflakes, crushed
Directions:
1. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes or until tender; drain. In a bowl, combine the cheese, onion, green pepper, pimientos, bread, 2 tablespoons parsley and salt.
2. In a greased shallow 4-qt. baking dish, layer a third of the potatoes and a third of the cheese mixture. Repeat lay-ers twice. Pour milk and butter over all; sprinkle with cornflake crumbs.
3. Cover and bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake 10-15 minutes longer or until bubbly and top is golden. Sprinkle with remaining parsley.