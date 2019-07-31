There is something to be said about an unexpected great time. It was long overdue for me. I was all too happy to attend this concert at the Fayette County Fair on Saturday night.
I had heard from various friends, how much fun it was to see this 80’s tribute band, but I had never had that opportunity until now. It turned out to be an amazing fun time!
Rumours, the opening band, kicked butt with their rock and roll cover songs, hyping up the audience with music ranging from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts performing The Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb” to Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walking.”
It was so hot, sweat was dripping off both the performers and audiences faces, matting down their hair in some cases, but everyone kept rocking on!
The Fayette County Fair Grandstand venue was packed with people sitting in the bleachers, some standing and looking over the railing or in chairs at the bottom that extended to the ground level and opened up into more chair and standing room toward the pit area.
Around 9 p.m. Hairball hit the stage and fired up the audience even more with their first 80’s tribute act, David Lee Roth. He pranced around in his black and yellow striped spandex pants, and blue jean vest singing “Jump.” As the evening grew darker, the crowd thickened, pushing itself toward the front and center of the grandstand stage; exactly where I, and my sister Blanca, had positioned ourselves for a great view.
The energy was great, people laughing, talking and photo bombing our photos. It was all in great fun, making new concert friends with every snap of the phone camera and Facebook post.
Every new act that came on: Journey, Mötley Crüe, Prince, Quiet Riot, Ozzy, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, and Lover Boy, had the crowd in the pit singing along, waving their arms, bouncing up and down, and screaming the lyrics to the songs at the top of their lungs.
The tribute acts were amazingly fun to watch, and although some of the acts did not look exactly like the original 80’s performers, they certainly did a great job with their covers. People seemed to be lost in the past enjoying perhaps the idols that they did not get an actual chance to experience in the 80’s.
I found it very interesting that the crowd around us, in the pit, was much younger. They seemed to be having just as much fun with the music as the rest of us that grew up in the 80’s. From pyrotechnics to outstanding drum solos, Hairball entertains you, no doubt about that!
For a moment, none of us had any worries, just a wonderful opportunity to experience an awesome era of classic rock and roll. Having been able to share my first Hairball experience with my sister Blanca, made the concert even more memorable!
So, if you get the chance to go to their concert, do it, because they really are more than just a tribute band!