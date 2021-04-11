I was vaccinated on Friday against COVID-19. A kindly older nurse poked an inch-long needle into my arm.
I didn’t look to see the size of the needle until after it was over. I looked away and studied the patterns in the black privacy curtain surrounding us. The curtain was up about 3 inches from the floor, so if I did collapse the people in line behind me would be able to judge my landing on the terrazzo.
It’s not that I expected to have a bad reaction to the vaccine. I didn’t. It made me achy over the weekend, but that was only a distant echo of the misery I felt when I came down with the virus last fall. I was pondering my last words. Didn’t come up with anything good. Thankfully, I got better.
No, it was the needle, always the needle. Family legend says I was so passionately opposed to getting a shot when I was a child that my mom and a nurse had to hold me down. Mom says when they pulled the needle out, the medicine they put in shot right back out because I had tensed so intensely.
I don’t know if that is even possible, but my mom liked telling the story.
I was ushered out of the almost-private corner to a waiting room with chairs more than 6 feet apart and plastic sheets between each of them. I kind of would like to see this set up used forever more in doctor’s waiting rooms. As it is now, I’ll sit as far away from anyone in there, but will feel guilty about it. “It’s nothing personal. It’s not you, just your plague. No judgment.”
But with the plastic sheets, it’s a guilt-free pass from an authority. “See, they want us to be as separated as we can be. It’s not me. Pfbb, I’m not worried.”
Passes like that are also something state government gave out during this pandemic in the form of requiring things like face masks indoors when you can’t be at least six-feet apart. It took the onus off business owners. They didn’t have to take the blame from customers put off by wearing masks. “Hey, it’s not us. They’re making us do it.”
Government should have big shoulders, especially when public health is concerned.
So, as governors pull back from restrictions, including ours, the onus is put on businesses and individuals to protect us all. It’s up to the teenage store clerks on the front line to keep this virus at bay. “Dude, you forgot your mask.”
I will give credit to the corporate gas station chains who have stuck with the “masks required in this store” policies. They’ve accepted a responsibility our elected officials are afraid to bear.
I guess what I’m saying is let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Denying reality is partially what has gotten our nation in the pandemic mess in the first place. The virus did not go away by last Easter. It did not go away when it got warm. It was not just like the flu.
Fayette County loosened up its face mask requirements for employees last week, and the county’s pandemic plan is back on the agenda this Monday. It’s not time to pull back any more. Be patient, so we have fewer patients.
Now it is true that Fayette County has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 0% according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s tracking website as of Sunday. But they are rounding up. The county actually has had three new confirmed cases in the past week, according to the same website.
Meanwhile, except for Allamakee, which has added two more cases in the past week, the counties surrounding Fayette have more cases. Black Hawk has had 121, Delaware 37, Clayton 19, Winneshiek 18, Buchanan 16, Bremer 12 and Chickasaw 7.
Those case counts are higher than they were at this time last year, except in Allamakee. They had seven new cases in the seven days leading into April 11. Fayette County had only one. Black Hawk County had 73, Bremer 7, Buchanan 3, Clayton two, and Chickasaw and Delaware each had one.
Then Easter came on April 12 and a surge came along. It was comparably smaller than what came later, but it was there. We pretty much plateaued with small jumps around Independence day and after the Fayette County Fair in July. The numbers then steadily climbed.
But now is different, right?
Yes, vaccinations are ramping up, but there is no harm is waiting a little longer before letting our guard down. Vaccines apparently need a little time to settle in.
And remember, some of us look better in masks anyway.
Contact Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com.