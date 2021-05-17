Happy times were in great supply last Saturday night at the Vinton Skate and Activity Center and it was all for a good cause—our community’s children.
Vinton’s only child care center, the nonprofit Happy Time Child Development Center, held a fundraiser at the closed activity center featuring comedian Doug Thompson, best known for being truTV’s Impractical Jokers opening act.
“I wanted to think of something that would bring people together and have a good laugh after the year we just had,” Kellie Roberts, Happy Time Director, said. “That’s when ‘Comedy Night’ became an idea. We wanted to create a fun night out for adults to enjoy each other’s company, eat good food, have some good belly laughs and bring some awareness about child care.”
In addition to the comedy show, attendees also enjoyed a catered dinner and a silent auction featuring donations from more than a dozen local businesses.
Tickets were sold in advance as well as at the door.
Proceeds have been earmarked for playground and building improvements as well as for meeting the challenges of keeping a child care center open in the midst of a pandemic.
“This last year has been especially challenging for child care providers,” Erin Monaghan, Director of Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa, said when asked to comment on Happy Time’s fundraising needs.
“They’ve had increased expenses to meet extra safety measures required of them during the pandemic yet their revenue plummeted as many families opted to keep children at home. But throughout the pandemic, Happy Time remained open, ensuring that other essential workers had a safe, nurturing environment for their children.”
Happy Time’s current list of needed playground items includes an outdoor shade structure, bike helmets, sandbox sand, a safe playground border, and new ground cover.
The inside of the center also needs improvements.
“Currently, the toddlers do not have any type of climbing gyms that would provide gross motor [exercise] and help build strong muscles,” Roberts said. “There are also so many items that we need or just need replaced. Begin a nonprofit we run into funding challenges, especially since the cost of cleaning supplies, gloves, etc. has gone up since COVID.”
Being the only child care center in Vinton, Happy Time’s board and staff found themselves in a challenging position in the spring of 2020—wanting to stay open for the community but at the same time needing to stay afloat financially.
“In Benton County, 79 percent of the households with children under age six have all parents working outside of the home. This exceeds both the national and state average,” Monaghan said. “It is estimated that there are 4.3 children for every child care slot in our county. Many local businesses have reported that the child care shortage is a barrier to hiring new staff.”
To that end, Roberts is hoping the Comedy Night fundraiser will help change some people’s perceptions about the center.
“I feel that Happy Time struggles because people think of us as ‘babysitters’. We are 100 percent an early learning environment.
“The teachers work tirelessly, eight to 10-hour days, to provide a fun, nurturing, safe, clean learning environment. So I think it is important to get involved with the community more—to host fundraising events and spread awareness about early childhood and how important it is.”