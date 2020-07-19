For one last time this year, the Center Point-Urbana softball team gathered together under the lights for a postgame talk with coach Shane Light. The difference on Saturday was the fact this was their final time together, coming off a 11-3 loss to Charles City. Light’s message was simple: keep your heads up.
“It’s not about how we started, it’s about we finished the season,” Light said. “I saw so many improvements throughout the season. Our attitude changed and our positivity kept us in games. There’s a lot to be proud of.”
CPU’s postseason journey began on Thursday as they hosted Waterloo East, a team with talented hitters Light took note of before the matchup. What was also weighing on Light’s mind was last year’s Regionals as the Stormin Pointers lost a 10-9 heartbreaker in nine innings to Monticello in the first round.
“That loss has been sitting with me all day,” Light said. “We’d be up and then [Monticello] came back with two runs to win it. The girls still think about that game.”
Motivation from last season propelled the Stormin Pointers early as junior Aliza Mollenhauer and senior Reagan Schutte scored in the first inning and shut out the Trojans in the first two innings. East would flex their hitting with a three-run homerun and early run to take a lead. Sophomore Kora Katcher’s RBI single scored junior Faith Maue to bring the game within one.
“It's a stressful situation and we’ve been putting them in that situation in practice,” Light said. “They got tense, but as we scored again they started having fun.”
Schutte would be scored by Katcher for the tie just before junior Claire Neighbor stepped up for an RBI double to score Katcher and Shaelyn Hansen for the lead. Neighbor in turn would be scored by freshman Ryanne Hansen.
“Our focus most all year has been getting production from the bottom of our lineup and it really paid off tonight,” Light said. “They have been really consistent.”
A solo dinger from East and two more runs threatened CPU’s lead in the sixth inning. Timely hits from Shaelyn Hansen and Neighbor scored two more runs to prepare for the middle of the Trojan’s middle lineup heading into the seventh. The Stormin Pointers faced loaded bases, yet remained collected as freshman Olivia Perez calmly threw to Mollenhauer for the final out and earned a Regional win this season.
“It’s nice to get last year off our back and get the win at home this time around,” Light said.
A tall task remained in front of CPU as they took on seventh-ranked Charles City. The Pointers got off a respectable start with Ryanne Hansen scoring off a Perez hit in the first and senior Becky Wright scoring Mollenhauer in the second. Defensively, CPU held the Comets in check for two innings before a collapse gave seven runs in the third to Charles City.
“We had that momentum and broke it,” Light said. “There were some questionable calls and miscues. It left us a little more than we could come back from.”
The Comets added four more runs and appeared to add a fifth before the umpire declared the hitter out of the box on the play. CPU would hold on for all seven innings and scored Schutte one last time as a Stormin Pointer courtesy of Shaelyn Hansen’s bat.
“That’s what I mean when I say their attitude has improved,” Light said. “Never quitting, never rolling over. Two bad innings will kill a lot of other team's positivity, but not these girls. That’s something we can build off of going into next year.”
CPU finished 6-19 on the season, including their Regional win over Waterloo East. The Stormin Pointers will bid farewell to seniors Schutte and Wright, both whom Light praised for leading a young team during a unique season.
“They've been amazing all the way through,” Light said. “I've coached them since I first got here. Becky developed from a backup catcher into a huge leader over the years. Reagan has been a tremendous bat for us and a strong arm on defense.”
Yet the Stormin Pointers will go into next season with talents well intact. Mollenhauer finished second on the team with 19 runs and 25 hits, while Ryanne Hansen scored 16 runs and was second on the team with 14 RBI. The pitching duo of Perez and Nicole Coppess also is set to return next year with another year of experience under their belt.
“We have a lot to be excited about next season,” Light said. “There’s spots we will need to figure out, but this group has a lot of potential to take a positive step forward.”