VINTON - With the growth happening in the Vinton community during the past year, members of the city council met in committee earlier this week to discuss the city's building inspector position.
At the present time Jerry Michael has served as the city's building inspector. In this role he has spent the past several years working with local home/business owners as well as contractors in the area.
Michael’s current role is one as a contracted inspector. As building permits are issued he visits the job sites and speaks to the contractors and property owner.
A building inspector is required to have working knowledge of the regulations covering electrical and plumbing codes as well as the city and state's building codes to ensure the safe of the owners and public.
Michael informed the city earlier this month that he is intending to step down from the position and the committee meeting was schedule to take a look at options for the city.
"I would like to see Vinton have a full time inspector," Nate Edwards, council member, said. It may be a case of educating the public but "I believe that we could keep an inspector busy.
"I'm not sure what the salary would be and then you would have to look into benefits and a vehicle," he added. "Those are all things that need to be taken into consideration.
Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, reminded those present at the meeting that Michael also does work as the city's code enforcement inspector. In this role, he inspects buildings that may be run down to see if the building should be condemned or torn down.
During his time working for the city, Michael has assisted in getting rundown or abandoned buildings either fixed up or torn completely down.
The idea of hiring someone in the community to do the work on a part time basis was also brought up at the meeting.
Council members have looked at the position in the past. “We talked to some neighboring communities about a 28E sharing agreement for a building inspector,” Ron Hessenius, council member, stated.
Using a 28E agreement, city partners would all contribute funds to the salary of the an individual rather than one community paying the full salary.
“At that time there wasn’t any interest, but maybe we should check with those communities again,” he added.
Vinton officials reached out to neighboring cities like Center Point and Independence at the time to see if there was any interest in sharing the position.
“This has been an expect ion ally busy year,” Brian Parr, council member, said. “But who knows what the future will bring?
“Will there be enough work to have a full time inspector on staff in a year or two?” he questioned fellow council members.
Council member Andrew Elwick echoed Edwards’ thought. “I thing we need a full time inspector. I believe everything needs to be inspected.”
Finding the right person would be key to the role. “There may be some educating that needs to be done,” he said to make sure everyone is on the same page.
“It’s easy to hire someone,” Parr said. “But its not as easy to let someone go. If we don’t have the work for the individual then what are we paying him (her) for?”
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, agreed that if the city hired a full time inspector there may be times when the individual would be helping other city departments if not busy.
Two other options touched on during the meeting, was for the city to contract with ECI-COG for inspection services or possibly for Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, and Police Chief Ted Paxton to do the work.
“Chris and I could do the work in the interim if we are looking at a time crunch,” Paxton said.
But as a replacement o the current service, both gentlemen did not feel that they could take on the additional world load full time.
Concerns were also raised about contracting the work with an out of town agency.
“If you have to make an appointment and wait a day or so an inspection then people may not have inspections done,” Edward said.
Individuals in attendance agreed there was some information that needed to be gathered before a decision could be made.
“We need to give Chris a list of things to check on,” Maynard told the council members.
“If we want to be able to fill this position by the end of September,” he added, “we need to get some work done to be able to make a decision.”