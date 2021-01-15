VINTON - During the first Vinton council meeting of 2021, an update of the new public safety building was shared with the council.
"We had a meeting earlier this month," Ted Paxton, Vinton police chief, told the council. "We were trying to narrow our cost estimates while adjusting the square footage" of the building.
Paxton and Ron Hessenius, council member, having been attending the meetings, and stated that the groups will be getting together again to discuss the needs and wants of the police department, fire department and North Benton Ambulance Service. "We need to get that finalized so we can look at the overall size of the building and the cost of the project."
Hessenius state that soil testing had been completed at the site, located at the intersection of K Avenue and W 13th Street. "There will need to be some dirt brought in, but Chris (Ward, city administrator) has said that there is dirt at the wetlands project that we will be able to use," so that is not a concern.
The type of building to construct has also been on the table for discussion. "There have been a couple of discussions about going with brick and mortar building versus a steel building," Paxton explained. Again, cost of each is at item of discussion while committee is still trying to determine the size of the structure.
Before the conclusion of Thursday evening's meeting a council work sessions was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, January 28, before the next regular council meeting. Ward added that Solum Lang Architects would also be present at the work session.
In other business:
- Council approved a request from Benton County Title Company for reimbursement from the Community Catalyst and Building Remediation grant that Vinton received after a devastating fire which destroyed several buildings February 8, 2018.
The grant, from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IDEA), is to assist businesses that are rebuilding in the location of the fire. During the budgeting session after the fire the City of Vinton set aside a match of $100,000 to partner with the $100,000 grant from the IEDA. That provided a total of $200,000 available to the businesses affected.
"The City has received its second and final request for funding from Benton County Title and Land Company," Ward wrote in a memo to the council. "The amount per company from the grant and match from the City would be $40,000 in total. Th first request was in the amount of $20,578.59. This would leave a remaining $19,421.41 left to distribute to the company." A total of $32,778.32 in invoices were submitted to the City for the reimbursement.
Ward explained that the city's match of the grant had been budgeted for with tax increment financing reserve funds. "The area is currently located within the downtown urban renewal district. If approved there will be no effect on property taxes or rates to the City of Vinton," the memo stated.
With the council's approval, Ward stated that he would make the request for the draw of funds from the State to present to Benton County Title & Land Company. He added that with this transaction, there is still funds available for one remaining entity if any future work is completed.
- The Anderson Creek subdivision, located south of Vinton Shellsburg High School, received council approval for phrase two. "Since the last council meeting the Planning and Zoning Commission had unanimously recommended that the City Council tentatively approve the preliminary plat of the subdivision," Ward stated.
The City Engineer has reviewed the preliminary plat and found an issue with the water pressure for the subdivision. City staff will continue to work with the developer to come up with a solution to the water pressure issue. "There is also an area that the developer wishes to have vacated fore the final plat. This will be taken up as a separate issue for the Planning and Zoning Commission to review," Ward shared with council. Both issues will need to be resolved before the Council will be able to approve the final plat.
Ward told the council that the second phase will include 57 lots available for construction.
- Approval was granted for a city sewer department to list a 1979 Bean Model 3530 sewer cleaner as surplus property and no longer needed by the city.
Craig Walker, Department Superintendent, reminded the council that the city had purchased a new sewer cleaner and no longer needed this one. "There has been some interest from another city in purchasing this unit," Walker told the council. "Instead of just letting sit around and rust I figured we could sell it."
"That sounds good to me," Andrew Elwick, Vinton council member, told Walker during the meeting.