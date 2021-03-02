March 2, 2021 – The deadline to submit 2021 scholarship applications to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is 11:59 p.m. on March 10, 2021. The online application can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/scholarships.
CFNEIA awarded nearly $588,770 in scholarships to high school, college, and adult students in 2020. A total of 272 scholarships were awarded to students pursuing higher education opportunities with an average award of $2,165.
Scholarship opportunities are available to students across CFNEIA’s 20-county region, which consists of 23 affiliate community foundations. Students interested in applying for 2021 scholarships should visit the website to view the scholarship eligibility checklist. Once it is determined a student is eligible for one or more scholarships, a common application, also available through the CFNEIA website, must be completed. The common application requires basic student information, transcript of academic record, summary of extra-curricular experiences, an essay portion, and a letter of recommendation. Some scholarships will require additional information.
All required materials must be submitted through the online system. Students must visit the Community Foundation’s website for instructions and to begin the application process. A frequently asked questions webpage is available for commonly asked questions. Scholarships are awarded based on various criteria, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, for pursuing certain careers or majors, past experiences, location or high school attended.
For more information about scholarship opportunities, please contact Tamika Fisher, scholarship and grant manager, at 319-243-1359 or tfisher@cfneia.org.
More information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa can be found at www.cfneia.org.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is a local nonprofit committed to creating long-term impact in 20 counties in northeast Iowa. CFNEIA helps people establish permanent funds for the causes they care about and makes grant investments to organizations that create a stronger and more vibrant quality of life for all of us. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. community foundations.