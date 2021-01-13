As Benton County departments put together their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year, the county compensation board on Wednesday voted to recommend a three percent pay increase for non-elected county workers.
“I feel the county is in good shape financially,” County Auditor Hayley Rippel said. “Many of us did not get to travel much this year because of COVID. That really saved us on travel expenses. I bet there will continue to be zoom meetings to continue networking between counties.”
While speaking to the compensation board, each department noted adjustments they’ve made to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to provide services to residents. Early in the pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an order allowing law enforcement to accept gun permits by mail, which Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett noted has been well received by the public. County Attorney Dave Thompson reported that jury trials are off until at lead February 1. Magistrate and juvenile courts continue with social distancing and mask requirements.
Benton County was able to receive $392,000 through the federal CARES Act to help with personal protective equipment (PPE) and other costs to the county this year associated with COVID-19, according to Rippel.
Members of the compensation board applauded the department heads and their staff for the work they’ve done over the past 11 months. By a 6-1 motion, the compensation board chose to recommend the three percent across all applicable departments. In past recommendations by the compensation board, the Sheriff’s Office has received a separate increase.
The recommendation will go in front of the Board of Supervisors during their next regular Tuesday meeting on January 19. Nick Volk made the motion while Amy VanWechel seconded. The supervisors may accept the recommendation or lower the increase, but they may not raise it according to state law.
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will have updates as they are made available.