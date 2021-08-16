VINTON – Local area contractors met with Vinton city council members during a work session last Thursday evening to discuss the local building codes and the enforcement of the code.
Concerns had been raised regarding the construction of a garage. “People in this town, and myself included, have gone with the idea that we didn’t need footings in a garage,” Brian Parr, Vinton council member, told those present.
“The city has used the Internal Building Code for a number of years,” Blake Hansen, Vinton Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer, told the council. “It was approved in 2004 and then updated in 2006. It is the council’s right to amend those codes if they wish. I’m not trying to be the bad guy but I can’t just bend the rules.”
The council discussed providing a timeline that would allow local citizen/contractors to get current projects/renovations completed.
“We may need a more educational period,” Nate Edwards, council member, stated. “Blake can give contractors a heads up on a project while giving us (council) time to make any necessary changes.”
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, agreed. “We need to make sure that we are all on the same page with any changes made. We may amend a few things, like the square footage of a garage that may require footings.”
“I respect your position,” Pete Sauer, Vinton resident, told Hansen during the meeting. “You are doing your job, but people in this community have been used to doing things a certain way, and you can’t just take a hot poker to people.”
“We want to promote growth in our community,” Maynard told the dozen individuals present at the community meeting. “We need to make sure we are all on the same page with things like this.”
Council members scheduled a work session to be held at 6 p.m. before the next meeting, Thursday, August 26, to start work. “You are all invited to come back to share your input,” Maynard said, “or if you want to drop off notes to Blake before then.” Projects that local contractors may currently have on the books could move forward with existing building permits.
Hansen was asked what the process was for getting a building permit for a project.
“What happens,” he explained “is that the individual comes in to fill out the permit, they must have drawings of the project to show local of what is being built, location of what is being built (in the case of a garage) on the property. Once that has been reviewed and meets criteria then the fee can be paid and the permit issued.” He added that scheduling inspections during construction is the responsibility of the builder. “They can give me a call and let me know that they would be ready for an inspection on a certain date.”
In other business:
- Although Halloween is over two months away, council members approved the hours of 5 – 7 p.m. Sunday, October 31.
-Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, shared that the Vinton Municipal Airport may need to begin the search for a new engineer. The airport hired Clapsaddle-Garble Associates (CGA), Marshalltown, earlier in the year for projects. “However, the individual that worked with the airport has left the firm,” Ward stated. Currently CGA is contracting out for engineering services for projects at the Vinton airport. Not only engineers have the requirements to work on projects with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).