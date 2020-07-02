Confetti Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients:
1 package Pillsbury™ Ready to Bake!™ refrigerated confetti cookies (12 cookies)
3 cups any flavor ice cream, slightly softened
1 bottle (1.75 oz) multicolored candy sprinkles
Steps:
1 Heat oven to 350°F. Bake cookies as directed on package. Cool 5 minutes. Remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.
2 For each sandwich, spoon about 1/2 cup ice cream onto bottom of 1 cookie. Top with second cookie, bottom side down. Gently press cookies together in center; ice cream should spread to edge of sandwich. Carefully roll edge of sandwich in candy sprinkles. Quickly wrap each sandwich in plastic wrap. Freeze about 4 hours or until firm. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before serving.