VINTON – With limited funds available, Vinton’s Evergreen Cemetery Board of Trustees have decided to head to the kitchen to raise funds for improvements.
“The Trustees are looking to see if there is interest in a community cookbook which would include short biographies of the people that are buried at Evergreen,” Deb Christianson, secretary treasurer of the Trustees, said recently.
“The idea is to have family members submit a short biography of the individual buried at Evergreen, a photo and a recipe,” she added.
“There are some remarkable people buried at Evergreen but few people really know the accomplishments of these individuals,” Christianson continued.
With a working title of Resting Residents’ Recipes Christianson shared that persons interested in contributing can submit entries by mailing to PO Box 534, Vinton, IA or 1002 E 10th Street, Vinton, IA 52349.
“Right now we are just looking to see if there interest in such a cookbook,” she said. “We haven’t looked at when it will be published or anything like that.”
She explained that the ultimate goal of the cookbook is to raise money for the upkeep of the grounds at the cemetery.
“The cemetery looked so nice at Memorial Day,” Christianson said. “It was due to a lot of hard work by Tim Fuchs and Jeff Schadle.”
“Both of these gentlemen take great pride in the way the Cemetery looks. We (the Board of Trustees) are very lucky to have both of them,” she said.
Those hours of mowing and the equipment used takes money. “We need to upgrade one of our mowers,” Christianson said. “That will be around $6,000.” The Trustees also have two pickups, model years 1974 and 1978 along with a backhoe manufactured in the last century which will need to be replaced in the future.
“All of that takes money and we have limited resources,” she added.
Evergreen Cemetery has a trust which earns interest. That interest is the capital that the Board of Trustees has to work with. “Last year we received $3,000 in interest from the trust. That makes it very difficult to do the day to day work that needs to be done at the cemetery.”
In addition, the derecho last August caused damage to several trees at the Cemetery. Some of those still need to be trimmed up.
The last couple of years the City of Vinton has provided some funds to help with the upkeep of the Cemetery. “We are very appreciative of the funds that the City has gifted to Evergreen Cemtery,” Christianson stated.
But she admits with interest rates remaining so low it is difficult to keep up with everything and still have funds for the new equipment.
Anyone who would like to simply make a donation may send funds to the same addresses.
“Evergreen Cemetery is a non-profit so any donations made are tax deductible,” Christianson added.