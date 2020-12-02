Cookies for your holiday platter, but first some ranch chops

Did you know there were 46 million turkeys consumed during Thanksgiving dinners across the country last week? That equates to gobs gobbling gobblers. OK, I got that out of my head, so we can go on, but not about turkey.
As I was enjoying a creamy ranch pork chop the other night I happened to think how condiment deprived childhood was back in the 50’s and early 60’s. As kids, we were really limited on ways to disguise vegetables and gross stuff like chow mein, Spam and fried liver. Choices were ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise, and that was about it.
For me it was ketchup on everything from eggs to broccoli. Ranch dressing hadn’t hit the scene, at least not in our household. If it had, I might have eaten more vegetables. Now days, there are countless recipes that use ranch dressing in liquid or powder form.
Taco sauce was another condiment I did not know existed as a kid, but then I never ate tacos until I was a grownup. But our cuisine was more German and Scandinavian than Mexican or Italian. I had my share of sauerkraut, fried cabbage, and goulash. A neighbor even invited us over for lefse – once. Maybe that would have been better dipped in ranch dressing.
I think pork chops are among my favorite in the meat department, although, for some reason I don’t cook them very often. They’re quick cooking, a good source of protein, and quite lean these days. They can be barbecued, smoked, braised, fried, baked, or cooked in a tasty ranch dressing and creamed chicken soup sauce with rice, which is the way I like them best.
The following recipe uses cream of mushroom soup, but not being a fan of the fungi, I opted for cream of chicken instead. I hope you give them a try.
Now on to the “other” reason for the season, the cookie. Who doesn’t love a cookie? Someone once said, “A well balanced diet is a cookie in each hand.” With the holiday baking season also upon us, maybe you’ll find a new favorite cookie recipe here to try on family, friends or co-workers.
Ranch Pork Chops
Ingredients:
4 bone-in pork loin chops (2 lbs.)
1 pkg (1 oz.) ranch seasoning mix
2 cans creamy mushroom soup
2 tbl cornstarch
2 tbl water
Directions:
Spray 3½- to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Sprinkle both sides of pork chops with ranch dressing mix. Place pork chops in slow cooker. Pour soup over pork chops.
Cover; cook on Low heat setting 5 to 6 hours or until fork-tender. Remove pork chops from slow cooker, and place on plate; cover to keep warm.
In small bowl, stir cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until well blended; stir into mushroom sauce in slow cooker. Cook on Low heat setting 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened. Serve over pork chops and some steamed rice.