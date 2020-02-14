Cookies ‘n Cream Brownie Bars

Ingredients
1 package (16 oz) refrigerated chocolate fudge brownies
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed (from 8-oz container)
1/2 cup chopped chocolate sandwich cookies (about 4 cookies)
Steps
Heat oven to 350°F. Line 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing foil to hang over sides of pan for easy removal after baking. Spray with cooking spray.
Press brownies evenly into bottom of pan. Bake 22 to 24 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center of brownies comes out almost clean. Transfer to cooling rack; cool completely, about 1 hour.
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, scraping down side of bowl frequently. Beat in whipped topping. Spread mixture evenly over brownie base.
Refrigerate about 3 hours or until well chilled. When ready to serve, top with cookies. With piece of waxed paper or hands, gently press down so cookies stick to topping. Remove bars from pan, and remove foil. Cut into 4 rows by 4 rows to serve. Bars are best served same day.
Expert Tips
Line your pan with foil for easy removal and cleanup.
To quickly soften cream cheese, remove from wrapper, and place on microwavable plate. Microwave uncovered on High about 15 seconds or until just softened.
Substitute your favorite Oreo cookie flavor to make these cookies and cream bars your own!
It is best to serve these bars the day they are made. Leftover bars should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator, but the cookies on top will soften.