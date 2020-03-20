“Are you OK?” I hope all of our readers, friends and neighbors are staying home and staying healthy.
In some ways, being home with the rest of the family gives everyone a chance to reconnect. It’s also a great time to do things together like play board games, cards, rearrange furniture, clean behind the stove and refrigerator … well, maybe some of those suggestions are a little extreme.
With kids home from school, it’s also an opportunity to have them help prepare meals. I remember getting some of the best homeschooling in the kitchen during the winter of 1965-66 when central Minnesota got hammered repeatedly with snowstorms.
A couple of today’s recipes are geared toward kids helping make a meal. For my vegetarian friends, I also threw in a meatless recipe featuring eggplant that was on my email and sounds delicious. Since it’s officially spring, it’s time for fresh lemon in dessert form to round out this week’s recipes.
Chili Cheese Dog Cups
Ingredients:
1 can (15 oz) chili with beans
2 hot dogs, sliced
1 can (16.3 oz) (large size) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
½ c sour cream
½ c finely shredded Cheddar cheese (2 oz)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 8 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray. In medium bowl, mix chili and hot dogs.
2. Separate the dough into 8 biscuits. Press each biscuit out into 5-inch round. Place 1 round in each muffin cup. Firmly press in bottom and up the side, forming 3/4-inch rim.
3. Spoon about ¼ cup chili mixture into each muffin cup.
4. Bake 25-30 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes; remove from pan. Top each with small spoonful of sour cream; sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.
Tips:
You can use shredded pepperjack cheese for a little more kick.