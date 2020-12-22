I was fortunate to get a little visit with baby sister Cryss last weekend when she invited me for a soup supper and of course, samplings of her Christmas treats. She thoroughly enjoys baking and had a delicious selection of her specialties including fudge, spritz cookies, Russian tea cakes, macaroons, peanut brittle, crunchy-munch mix, and white chocolate dipped pretzel sticks. The cookies, tea cakes and peanut brittle, along with Mom’s Fanny Farmer fudge were favorites when we were kids and although Cryss didn’t make the Fanny Farmer variety, it was very good.
The conversation came up that we really have modified a lot of old recipes from our childhood because of new conveniences that have evolved in the 60+ years and also because, believe it or not, someone came up with a better recipe. We had to admit that although our mom was the best cook ever (whose mom wasn’t?), there are some new twists to old favorites that really are a lot better. One of them is the crock pot scalloped potato recipe that follows.
There weren’t crock pots when we were kids, although mom did have an electric skillet and a blender. Cryss got an Instant Pot gift from her son Riley and his girlfriend Sydney. I can’t wait to see what she cooks up with that new gadget.
I wish all of you a safe and healthy Christmas. Enjoy a relaxing long weekend!
Crock Pot Creamy Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes and Ham
Scalloped potatoes and ham makes for a delicious meal for a holiday meal or any time. Fixing it in the crock pot keeps it simple for cooking and serving. Try this creamy version of a classic dish. Scalloped potatoes does not have to be reserved for ham. I have made them with scrambled hamburger, leftover roast beef or deli chicken cut up. They are all tasty.
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
10 medium Idaho potatoes; peeled
8 oz pkg diced ham, or cut your own
1/2 c chopped onion
1 can Campbell's cheddar cheese soup
1/2 c cheddar cheese, shredded
1 tsp dry mustard and white pepper
2 Tbsp butter or margarine
4 Tbsp flour
1 can(s) fat free evaporated milk
1-1 1/2 c shredded swiss cheese
paprika, just a sprinkle
Directions:
1. Place peeled potatoes in a bowl of water. Melt the butter over med-high heat, cook and stir a few mins. Then whisk in the flour and stir. Add 1 cup of the evaporated milk and stir over med-high heat until bubbly and thickened; you may need the whole can.
2. Stir in the cheddar soup, Swiss and cheddar cheese and seasonings, stir till melted and creamy.
3. Slice potatoes in half and then into slices. Place in a large bowl, along with onions and ham; mix well with creamy hot mixture. Place in greased crock pot and cook on high 4 hours or low 7-8 hours. Let stand 10 min prior to serving.
4. Some people like to layer the ingredients, instead of mixing in a bowl. Use your preference!