Cool Beans Salad

Ingredients:

3 c cooked rice (white, brown or basmatic work equally well)

1 can (16 oz) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 oz) black beans, rinsed and drained

1½ c frozen corn, thawed

4 green onions, sliced

1 small sweet red pepper, chopped

¼ c minced fresh cilantro

DRESSING:

½ c olive oil

¼ c red wine vinegar

1 Tbl sugar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ tsp pepper

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients; pour over salad and toss to coat. Chill until serving.

