Cool Beans Salad

Ingredients:
3 c cooked rice (white, brown or basmatic work equally well)
1 can (16 oz) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (15 oz) black beans, rinsed and drained
1½ c frozen corn, thawed
4 green onions, sliced
1 small sweet red pepper, chopped
¼ c minced fresh cilantro
DRESSING:
½ c olive oil
¼ c red wine vinegar
1 Tbl sugar
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp salt
1 tsp ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
¼ tsp pepper
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients; pour over salad and toss to coat. Chill until serving.