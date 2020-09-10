A show of hands, please, if you did not turn on your furnace, light your fireplace or woodburner or drag out a space heater this past week. This is definitely the earliest I have ever turned on the furnace since moving to Iowa some 54 years ago!
In years past when everyone was still at home, general BTU’s from body heat would have been enough to keep us comfortable. It was a test of will each fall to keep from turning on the furnace until at least Oct. 1, or until the kids sat around watching TV in their jackets with hoods up.
Back then, I was cooking more, and a warm oven would take the chill off in the evenings. Lately, a bum knee has kept me from doing much cooking, but that is improving, so it could be the weekend for one of my favorite fall dishes, sweet potato chili. I came across the recipe about four years ago and although I ran it in 2017, I am giving it another run in case you didn’t see it or save it back then. Even the skeptics in my family loved it and it’s a flavorful alternative to the standard variety.
The cooler weather also makes me think of apples. While some may have pigeonholed apples to only fruit salad and desserts, they add terrific flavor to baked pork chops, another economical and tasty dish, or chopped up and baked in dressing. A recent visit with Delphine Deaner at Deaner’s Orchard north of Hazleton, reminded me how much I like apples and peanut butter as a snack. If you visit with her at the local farmers market (Friday mornings and Monday afternoons) I’m sure she can offer you the best variety of apples for snacking or for baking with pork chops.
Well, that’s enough chatter for this week. Now that you have your houses warmed up, how about your taste buds?
Turkey Sausage Sweet Potato Chili
Prep Time: 10 min. Total Time: 50 min. Servings: 8 (1 cup) servings
Ingredients:
2 tsp. olive oil
1 pkg. (13 oz.) turkey sausage, sliced into coins and halved
1 medium onion, diced
2 Tbsp. minced garlic
2 small sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
¾ cup chicken broth
1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes
1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce
1 can (15 oz.) black beans (drained and rinsed)
1 can (15 oz.) chili beans
1 Tbsp. chili powder
2 tsp. ground cumin
¼ tsp. pepper
½ cup sour cream
½ cup Mexican-style finely shredded cheddar jack cheese
Directions:
Heat the olive oil in a heavy pot over medium heat.
Add the turkey sausage, onion, and garlic to the pot, and cook until the onions are soft and translucent. Stir in the sweet potatoes and cook 3-4 minutes.
Add the tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, chicken broth, black beans, and chili beans, and stir to combine. Add the chili powder, cumin and pepper.
Bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sweet potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork, and the chili has thickened. Serve hot, topped with sour cream and cheese, if you like.