Hot off a wildly successful weekend at Nationals in Cedar Rapids, Cooling Dance Center concluded their 2020 season with their postponed annual recital at Riverside Park over Saturday and Sunday, bringing closure to its dancers amid a year affected by COVID-19.
“I knew back in March we needed time if we were going to have a recital,” Joan Cooling, owner of Cooling Dance Center said. “We were not meeting in the spring and had to take everything a week at a time. I felt we needed to get this recital done in the summer and before school starts.”
As statewide restrictions were relaxed in June, Cooling made the decision to have the recital over two days and four shows on August 8 and 9. Anyone who could participate was welcomed and no questions were asked of families not participating. Cooling approached Vinton Parks and Recreation with the idea the recital could be held at the amphitheatre for more open space. What followed were two days of electrifying performances, brilliant costumes and even a few tears for graduating members such as Ashlyn Hotchkiss of Urbana.
“I have a lot of emotions going through me right now,” Hotchkiss said. “I’m sad, happy, shaky, and I don’t want to leave my friends. But at the same time, I’m excited about what we did this weekend and for the future of these dancers.”
Hotchkiss was one of 13 members of the Class of 2020 who attended Cooling Dance Center this year, consisting of recent graduates of Benton, Center Point-Urbana, Union and Vinton-Shellsburg. While a majority of the class prepare for college and were unable to participate, Hotchkiss fondly remembered the past nine years with her friends and the memories made as a group.
“Being in the studio with them performing onstage was a big part of why I loved coming to dance,” Hotchkiss said. “Being with them almost every single week was worth the work and effort we put into dancing our best.”
Among her classmates in attendance for the recital was fellow Center Point-Urbana graduate Newelle Dalton. In recent years, Dalton became closer to the studio through assisting Cooling with teaching younger students, a career choice the Center Point native is pursuing herself as she heads to Luther College in Decorah this week to study Elementary Education and Dance Education.
“I remember in sixth or seventh grade I watched Joan hold a baby and work with a bunch of little kids around her,” Dalton said. “Ever since then, I knew I wanted to teach. Even during a pandemic, I wanted to do what I could to help teach. If that meant wearing a mask around the little ones, I absolutely did it.”
From three year olds to college freshman, the recital gave closure to the dance year as students prepare to return to school. However, Cooling’s thoughts return to the Class of 2020, a rather large class and one she will miss dearly.
“All of them have been with me for years, and one of the joys of teaching dance is seeing the children blossom from little girls to young women,” Cooling said. “This is a very connected group who work well together, supported each other. I'm very fond of them. It was wonderful to have zoom sessions with them all. I’m glad we could celebrate them tonight.”
The closure works both ways as Dalton wished to end her final season with Cooling not only with her classmates, but also the kids she had worked with all year long in rehearsals. She joined Cooling on stage for the younger groups to dance alongside them as their student instructor.
“It was important for me to see the little ones on the stage,” Dalton said. “I couldn’t imagine just ending the season without a recital. It was tough to say goodbyes, especially to my friends who are all going different ways.”
Hotchkiss will be attending Mount Mercy University in Cedar Falls and will continue her dance career with the college’s dance team. Dalton’s career will continue as she focused on becoming a dance instructor to potentially one day have a studio of her own. The two were both part of the production of “Proud Mary”, which was awarded Grand National Champion the previous weekend at Nationals in Cedar Rapids.
“It's just an absolute blast to perform that routine,” Hotchkiss said. “You don't really have to worry about much when it's just a fun time all around. Reaching the end of my time with Cooling, I knew I didn’t want my dancing career to end. I want to keep dancing as long as I possibly can.”
Cooling dancers were recognized after each show for their years of commitment to the dance center and for their awards at Nationals. The performances were recorded on video by the Cooling family.