Cedar Rapids- The Cooling Dancers of Vinton and surrounding areas competed for the Midwest Starz Regional and National Competition Aug. 1-2 at the DoubleTree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids. The event was re-organized this year around CDC guidelines with one studio per session over an 18-studio session weekend.
On Friday evening, it was announced that four of the Cooling entries had qualified for the “Grand National” Competition on Sunday which featured the top five routines in each age group re-competing for the Grand National Champion. This was a special honor amidst a season when much of the dance learning continued online with limited studio time. The Cooling Dance Center Routine “Proud Mary” was named the National Grand Champion Production.
Judges for the event included Tiffany Cooper, Broadway and film singer and actress, Kaitlin O’Neill of MSU Dance, Ballet and Theatre Dept., and Tori Pierce of UW Oshkosh who has worked with Beyonce, Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, and more.
Results within categories are as follows:
Pre-Teen Groups:
Broadway Baby: High Gold and 3rd Runner Up Grand Nationals: Olivia Boisen, Audrey Chapman, Kylee Cripe, Peyton Curfman, Oliviah Doty, Katelyn Fleming, Madison Fowler, Brianna Gahring, Ellie Groom, Madelyn Kenny, Jordee Klein, Cate Langridge, Olivia Port, Ryin Shonka, Brynnlee Seeck, Mallery Staggs, Rayna Wacha
Bright: High Gold: Addyson Ingham, Adalee Klein, Cadee Redlinger, Kara Rollinger, Sophia Seeck, Ashtyn Shonka, Birgitta Sloop, Cari Travis, Brady Whelan, Gracie Whelan, Niamh Wylie
Teen Line:
Respect: High Gold and 1st Runner Up Grand Nationals: Addy Chvala, Alana Fleming, Briana Happel, Reghan Hermanson, Summer Hotchkiss, Brooke Johnston, Abby Kearns, Mallory Kenny, Zoey Kriner, Emma Kyes, Sammie Lundvall, Ava Mills, Julia Paine, Jenna Robinson, Elise Smith, Madalyn Staggs, Shai Williams
Senior Groups:
She Sets the City on Fire: High Gold and 4th Runner Up Grand Nationals: Kelcie Appleby, Claire Booth, Newelle Dalton, Carmen Henkle, Emily Ingalls, Leah Kaufman, Megan Kenny, Kailey Lazenby, Lizzie Noe, Charleston Steinke, Jayden Steffen. Baylee Wheeler
Little Shop of Horror: High Gold: Zena Aragon, Emma Arnold, Ashlyn Hotchkiss, Hannah McGowan, Isabell Kreel, Brianna Lundvall, Lauren Paine, Kara Perry, Hanna Robinson, Nicki Thomas, Emma Upah
Production:
Proud Mary: High Gold and Grand National Winner: Olivia Boisen, Kylee Cripe, Brianna Gahring, Addyson Ingham, Adalee Klein, Jordee Klein, Cadee Redlinger, Kara Rollinger, Ashtyn Shonka, Birgitta Sloop, Mallery Staggs, Cari Travis , Allie Fish, Katelyn Fleming, Ellie Groom, Lauren Hartkemeyer, Madelyn Kenny, Mia Kenny, Owen Sexton, Ryin Shonka, Calli Torres, Rayna Wacha, Kelcie Appleby, Alana Fleming, Briana Happel, Reghan Hermanson, Carmen Henkle, Summer Hotchkiss, Brooke Johnston, Mallory Kenny, Zoey Kriner, Emma Kyes, Sammie Lundvall, Ava Mills, Julia Paine, Jenna Robinson, Madalyn Staggs, Shai Williams, Zena Aragon, Emma Arnold, Ashlyn Hotchkiss, Isabell Kreel, Hannah McGowan, Kailey Lazenby, Lizzie Noe, Lauren Paine, Kara Perry, Nicki Thomas, Emma Upah, Claire Booth, Newelle Dalton, Emily Ingalls, Leah Kaufman, Megan Kenny, Hanna Robinson, Jayden Steffen, Charleston Steinke, Baylee Wheeler.