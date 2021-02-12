Center Point-Urbana senior Nicole Coppess will continue pitching in the circle beyond her time as a Stormin’ Pointer as she signed with Ellsworth Community College softball on Thursday surrounded by family, coaches and teammates.
“I'm really excited to move on with my future in softball,” Coppess said. “I chose Ellsworth because of the small, close-knit campus and the support they showed to their students. It felt right for me.”
Playing in college has been in the back of Coppess’s mind for years now and she began looking at colleges to play for two years. She was able to tour campus, located in Iowa Falls, and talk with faculty and students about their experience at Ellsworth.
“I was looking for somewhere I could develop with my teammates and have fun,” Coppess said. “I’ve had that here at CPU. Softball is a fun way to stay in shape. Moving on to the new level will definitely be new to me, but I can’t help but feel excited.”
Coppess started nine games for the Stormin’ Pointers in 2020, recording 12 strikeouts and a 8.63 ERA. She plans to continue pitching for the Panthers. The senior is already hard at work preparing for her final year in CPU colors.
“I want to work on team bonding because it’s so crucial for us,” Coppess said. “Personally, I want to show my determination and attitude are different from last year. I hope it shows on the field this season.”
While at Ellsworth, Coppess will earn her liberal arts degree to complete her gen ed classes before transferring to a four-year university to study Veterinary Medicine. Colorado State University and Iowa State University are two destinations high on her list. CPU coach Shane Light, an Ellsworth graduate, is excited to see what Coppess can accomplish for the Panthers program starting in the spring of 2022.
“Ever since I arrived here to coach, I could tell Nicole puts in the dedication to get to where she wants to be,” Light said. “She is constantly putting in the extra time to find ways to get better. It’s a great community she’s heading to. She’ll be able to find a happy balance between school and softball.”
Coppess is the daughter of Becky and Matt Coppess of Center Point. Outside of softball, she has been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Prom Committee. She enjoys cheering on the Stormin’ Pointers at sporting events and spending time with her friends.