Vinton, Iowa: Sunday, June 14th saw the second night of racing in 2020 at the Benton County Speedway in front of fans with another warm windy night with nearly 100 race car drivers packing the pit area.
The Specialty Promotions group provided another excellent race track that provided plenty of side by side racing for all six divisions of race cars. The Kiss Country Modifieds 20 lap feature saw Benton County Speedway long time racer Troy Cordes out duel Dylan Thornton from California for the win. The two drivers traded the lead several times before Cordes was able to take control late in the 20 lap feature. Thornton ran a close second ahead of Tom Berry Jr.
The Albert Auto Stock Cars feature belonged to Shawn Ritter on Sunday night. Ritter ran the extreme low line the entire race and held back Damon Murty in getting to the checkers first. The Stock Cars never disappoint as side by side battles are always the normal in the class 'To Tough To Tame.”
The Chrisite Door Sportmods feature saw a dominant performance by outside front row starter Tony Olson. The T23 of Olson ran the extreme high side the entire race in leading flag to flag. Dyaln Van Wyk made the bottom work well but not good enough to get by Olson in settling for second.
Plenty of excitement was witnessed by the fans in the Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stock feature. When the checkers flew it was Brett Vanous making his way to victory lane following a spirited battle with second place finisher Nathan Ballard.
Jake Benischek came from deep in the field to score the win in the Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts. Ashley Reuman crossed under he checkers in second.
Cole McNeal dominated the Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mod main on Sunday night. Matt Post followed McNeal across the finish line.
The “Bullring” on the Benton County Fairgrounds will host racing on Sunday, June 21st with racing in six divisions. Hot laps will get underway at 4:30 pm with racing to follow at 5 pm.
Benton County Speedway Feature Results (top 5) Sunday, June 14
Kiss Country Modifieds
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
38T Dylan Thornton-Santa Maria, CA
11X Tom Berry Jr.-Des Moines
73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo
21 Brennan Chipp-Dunkerton
Albert Auto Stock Cars
7SR Shawn Ritter-Keystone
99D Damon Murty-Chelsea
20V Dustin Vis-Cedar Rapids
99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
20J Justin Vis-Cedar Rapids
Christie Door Sportmods
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
17 Dylan VanWyk-Oskaloosa
K9 Brian Kauffman-Cedar Rapids
12 Joe Docekal-Dysart
B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton
Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo
78 Matt Brown-Dysart
14j Jacob Floyd-Cedar Rapids
3 Jake Benischek-Durant
Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts
3 Jake Benischek-Durant
4R Ashley Reuman-Hills
9 Kolby Sabin-Des Moines
22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison
89 Cristian Grady-Cedar Rapids
Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
22 Matt Post-Walker
25 Dale Schwamman-Fort Atkinson
0 Darrick Knutsen-Cedar Rapids
13 Scott Beaty-Urbana