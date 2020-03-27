Corn Dog Casserole

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 25 min. Bake: 30 min. YIELD: 10 servings.
Ingredients:
2 c thinly sliced celery
2 T butter
1½ c sliced green onions
1½ lb hot dogs
2 packages (8½ ounces each) cornbread/muffin mix
2 c shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
Directions:
1. In a medium skillet (a 10-inch cast-iron skillet works well if you plan to bake the casserole in the same pan), sauté celery in butter 5 minutes. Add onions; sauté 5 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender. Place in a large bowl; set aside.
2. Preheat oven to 400°. Cut hot dogs into ½-inch coins. In the same skillet, sauté hot dogs until lightly browned, about 5 minutes; mix in with the vegetables in the bowl, and set aside 1 cup.
3. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, sage and pepper. Add remaining hot dog mixture. Stir in cornbread mixes. Add 1½ cups cheese. Spread into a shallow 3-qt. baking dish or you can use the same skillet you sautéed in, if it is oven safe. Top with reserved hot dog mixture and remaining cheese.
4. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown, about 30 minutes.