Corned Beef and Cabbage Pizza

Ingredients:
• 1 pizza dough
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 8 ounces corned beef, shredded or diced
• 1 medium potato, thinly sliced
• 2 cups cabbage, thinly sliced/shredded
• 1 cup mozzarella, shredded
• 1 cup white cheddar, shredded
• 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
• fresh cracked black pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Shape the pizza dough into the desired form on a baking sheet, brush with olive oil, sprinkle on corned beef, potato, cabbage, the cheeses, and pepper.
2. Bake in a preheated 500F/260C oven until the cheese has melted and the crust is crispy and golden brown, about 10-15 minutes.
Option: Make this a ‘Rueben’ pizza by spreading Russian dressing or thousand island dressing on the dough for the sauce and replacing some or all of the cabbage with sauerkraut and optionally top with diced pickles.
Option: Top with fried eggs