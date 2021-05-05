Close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Van Horne since early February thanks to the caring, dedicated staff at Cornerstone Apothecary.
That’s almost three times the population of the entire community.
But as impressive as that number may be, Cornerstone staff are hoping the number of COVID-19 shots-in-arms continues to rise in the weeks and months ahead.
“It’s been going well,” Taylor Wagner, pharmacy technician at Cornerstone, said this past Tuesday during a scheduled second-dose vaccine clinic at the pharmacy located on the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue.
“It’s nice that people who want [the vaccine] can get it. But we’re kind of hitting a lull now. The people who wanted it have received it.”
Back in January of this year, Cornerstone’s owner Beth Hoopes, PharmD, made the decision to hire recently-retired nurse—and local resident—Cory Cronbaugh. R.N. in anticipation of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
“I was here in January conversing with [Hoopes],” Cronbaugh recalled as she waited for the next vaccination appointment in the back corner of Cornerstone’s retail space during Tuesday’s clinic. “I asked, ‘Who’s going to give your shots? You wouldn’t be looking for a currently-retired, licensed Iowa nurse would you?’”
Indeed Hoopes was.
In addition to hiring Cronbaugh, Hoopes also invested her own money in a specialty storage freezer for the vaccines.
In conjunction with Benton County Public Health, Cornerstone held its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on February 9, 2021.
“This was a new venture for us,” Wagner said. “But we definitely have it down now. It took a few clinics to know what was going to work.”
In those early months of the vaccine rollout, Cornerstone kept a list of individuals who wanted to be vaccinated.
“When we knew we were having clinics we would call and schedule as many as we could,” Wagner said.
In addition to local Benton County residents, people came from as far away as Ankeny and Waverly to receive a vaccine, Wagner said.
“[During the initial rollout], a lot of older folks were having a tough time [finding available vaccine appointments].”
But the majority of the people they’ve vaccinated in Van Horne have been from Benton county, Wagner said.
Today, Cornerstone has both the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to the public.
“The majority of people have an opinion of [which vaccine] they want to get.”
The pharmacy has been holding vaccination clinics most Tuesdays and Thursdays with the occasional Monday evening and Saturday morning clinics.
So far they have managed to not waste vaccines, but it’s getting tougher, Wagner admits.
Latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the majority of eligible people in Benton county have not been fully vaccinated yet—either with the two-dose or single-dose regimen.
Nurse Cronbaugh would like to see that change.
“I feel strongly that it is important we get these vaccinations in [arms]. … We need to convince people that [vaccination against COVID-19] is important. We need to debunk some of the myths out there.”
Wagner said as most older residents in the area have now been vaccinated, they’ve been seeing a different age group roll up their sleeves and come in for a vaccine.
“Definitely more young people. … Some college kids. It surprised me the number of high school seniors.”
But no matter who walks through their doors—as long as they’re 18 or older—Wagner and Cronbaugh agree they just want more people vaccinated.
“I hope [more] people choose to get vaccinated. Because I don’t want to live like this for another year,” Wagner said.
Cornerstone Apothecary is currently taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination. Those interested in attending a future vaccine clinic should call 319-228-8100 for more information.