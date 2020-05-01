East Buchanan, Winthrop:
Aug. 28 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Sept. 4 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Sept. 11 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 18 -- vs. Starmont
Sept. 25 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 2 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 9 -- at Alburnett
Oct. 16 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 23 -- at Bellevue
Independence:
Aug. 28 -- at Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 4 -- at Maquoketa
Sept. 11 -- vs. Monticello
Sept. 18 -- vs. Union, La Porte City
Sept. 25 -- at Oelwein
Oct. 2 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco
Oct. 9 -- vs. Waukon
Oct. 16 -- at North Fayette Valley
Oct. 23 -- at New Hampton
Jesup:
Aug. 28 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 4 -- at Hudson
Sept. 11 -- at Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 18 -- vs. BCLUW, Conrad
Sept. 25 -- at Central Springs
Oct. 2 -- vs. Denver
Oct. 9 -- vs. Osage
Oct. 16 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 23 -- at Sumner-Fredericksburg
North Fayette Valley:
Aug. 28 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 4 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 11 -- vs. Denver
Sept. 18 -- at Charles City
Sept. 25 -- at Crestwood, Cresco
Oct. 2 -- vs. New Hampton
Oct. 9 -- at Oelwein
Oct. 16 -- vs. Independence
Oct. 23 -- vs. Waukon
Oelwein:
Aug. 28 -- at Union, La Porte City
Sept. 4 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Sept. 11 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 18 -- at Denver
Sept. 25 -- vs. Independence
Oct. 2 -- at Waukon
Oct. 9 -- vs. North Fayette Valley
Oct. 16 -- at New Hampton
Oct. 23 -- vs. Crestwood, Cresco
Starmont:
Aug. 28 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Sept. 4 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 11 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 18 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 25 -- at Postville
Oct. 2 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Oct. 9 -- at MFL MarMac
Oct. 16 -- vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Oct. 23 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sumner-Fredericksburg:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Postville
Sept. 4 -- at North Fayette Valley
Sept. 11 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 18 -- at Hudson
Sept. 25 -- vs. Denver
Oct. 2 -- at Osage
Oct. 9 -- at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 16 -- vs. Central Springs
Oct. 23 -- vs. Jesup
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank:
Aug. 28 -- at Denver
Sept. 4 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 11 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Sept. 18 -- vs. Belle Plaine
Sept. 25 -- at MFL MarMac
Oct. 2 -- at Starmont
Oct. 9 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar
Oct. 16 -- vs. Postville
Oct. 23 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
West Central, Maynard:
Aug. 28 -- vs. Springville
Sept. 4 -- at Easton Valley
Sept. 11 -- vs. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Sept. 18 -- at Kee, Lansing
Sept. 25 -- vs. Dunkerton
Oct. 2 -- at Midland, Wyoming
Oct. 9 -- at Central, Elkader
Oct. 16 -- vs. Riceville
Oct. 23 -- at Central City