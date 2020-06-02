The 2020 Primary Election is being held in Iowa today (Tuesday). Fayette County voters who have not already filed an absentee ballot will find there are only two polling places in the county for this election, the Community Plaza in Oelwein and the West Union Public Library East Entrance in West Union.
Residents in Auburn, Bethel-Windsor, Clermont, Dover, Eden, Illyria, Pleasant Valley, Union, West Union Wards 1, 2 and 3, or Westfield will vote at the West Union Public Library.
Residents in Banks, Fremont, Center, Fairbank Inc., Fairfield-Putnam, Harlan, Jefferson, Oelwein Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4, Oran, Scott and Smithfield will vote at the Oelwein Community Plaza.
Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers said cutting down the number of polling places for this election will help address the shortage of precinct election officials, while still allowing election-day voting. She expects voter turnout to be light since many have voted by absentee ballot owing to novel coronavirus concerns, but polling locations are prepared, nevertheless.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.