Thirty businesses in Buchanan, Clayton and Fayette Counties were among the 500 statewide to receive help from the Iowa Small Business Relief Grant program. The Iowa Economic Development Authority recently announced awarding more than $20 million in grants last week.
The grants “will provide critical short-term assistance to support Iowa small businesses in maintaining or reopening business operations impacted by the public health emergency,” said Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham.
Nearly 14,000 businesses applied through the program requesting a total of more than $148 million in eligible assistance.
The assistance provided through the program is intended to provide businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow assistance for the next 30 days. Businesses with two to 25 employees who had been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were eligible to apply.
The grants awarded through the program range from $5,000-$25,000. Applications were triaged for eligibility and the businesses identifying the greatest revenue disruption were awarded in the first round of funding, according to the agency.
Area businesses awarded grants were:
Buchanan County
Del Rio Inc. $25,000
First Street Deli LLC, $25,000
Pat’s Tap LLC, $15,000
Phat’s Pub and Grub, $14,000
Robert Gudenkauf, $15,000
A&E Spirits, $16,645
Melissa Thoma dba Primitive Peddler, $18,000
Revive Bodyworks, $9,085
Clayton County
Backwoods LLC $11,320
Clayton Lighthouse LLC $21,500
Elkader Pizzaria $8,000
MJ’s Bar and Grill, $25,000
Treats on Bridge Street, $7,500
Brian L Bruening-Boudouani, $5,000
bsadewasserLLC, $5,000
Marquette Enterprises Inc., $10,000
Pedretti’s Bakery LLC, $25,000
FAYETTE COUNTY
Hacienda Del Rio, $25,000
Top Hat Inc., $5,000
Wisehart Enterprises LLC, $15,000
Diane Dean Inc., $25,000
Gus Inc., $22,378
JC Schares Inc., $13,815
Ma and Pa’s Diner, $18,000
NTKS Inc., $5,000
Rockfest LLC, $17,858
Euphoria Coffee, $6,500
April McDermott, $6,125
Terry J Costigan, $17,000
Tindell Shoes, $14,672
According to the Iowa Economic Development Authority website, applicants not awarded in this batch will be considered for grants if additional funding is made available. The agency doesn’t plan to open a new round of applications.
Awards were decided based on eligibility and economic need. Priority was given to businesses projecting losses of 75% or greater and to businesses that were among the first to close due to the public health emergency.
In their applications, businesses had to describe their economic injury and workforce impact and estimate their revenue loss from March 15 to April 15. They had to submit a three-month income statement, revenues for March 2019 and March 2020 to date of application, and balance sheet and payroll information.
Business applicants were also required to answer questions about civil or criminal court history or allegations, bankruptcies, potential violations of public health, safety or environmental laws, and whether the business is in good standing with the Iowa Department of Revenue.
Businesses offering adult entertainment were ineligible for assistance.
Although the application period for these grants are closed, other help is available to businesses. The Iowa Department of Revenue continues to take applications for sales and withholding tax deferral as part of the Iowa Small Business Relief Program. The relief is available to employers and businesses of all sizes that have been impacted by COVID-19. The application period for tax deferral will remain open through April 30.