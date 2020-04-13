84DAD96A-8497-4F85-B399-8BCDEFE8F591.jpeg

Thirty businesses in Buchanan, Clayton and Fayette Counties were among the 500 statewide to receive help from the Iowa Small Business Relief Grant program. The Iowa Economic Development Authority recently announced awarding more than $20 million in grants last week.

The grants “will provide critical short-term assistance to support Iowa small businesses in maintaining or reopening business operations impacted by the public health emergency,” said Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham.

Nearly 14,000 businesses applied through the program requesting a total of more than $148 million in eligible assistance.

The assistance provided through the program is intended to provide businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow assistance for the next 30 days. Businesses with two to 25 employees who had been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were eligible to apply.

The grants awarded through the program range from $5,000-$25,000. Applications were triaged for eligibility and the businesses identifying the greatest revenue disruption were awarded in the first round of funding, according to the agency.

Area businesses awarded grants were:

Buchanan County

Del Rio Inc. $25,000

First Street Deli LLC, $25,000

Pat’s Tap LLC, $15,000

Phat’s Pub and Grub, $14,000

Robert Gudenkauf, $15,000

A&E Spirits, $16,645

Melissa Thoma dba Primitive Peddler, $18,000

Revive Bodyworks, $9,085

Clayton County

Backwoods LLC $11,320

Clayton Lighthouse LLC $21,500

Elkader Pizzaria $8,000

MJ’s Bar and Grill, $25,000

Treats on Bridge Street, $7,500

Brian L Bruening-Boudouani, $5,000

bsadewasserLLC, $5,000

Marquette Enterprises Inc., $10,000

Pedretti’s Bakery LLC, $25,000

FAYETTE COUNTY

Hacienda Del Rio, $25,000

Top Hat Inc., $5,000

Wisehart Enterprises LLC, $15,000

Diane Dean Inc., $25,000

Gus Inc., $22,378

JC Schares Inc., $13,815

Ma and Pa’s Diner, $18,000

NTKS Inc., $5,000

Rockfest LLC, $17,858

Euphoria Coffee, $6,500

April McDermott, $6,125

Terry J Costigan, $17,000

Tindell Shoes, $14,672

According to the Iowa Economic Development Authority website, applicants not awarded in this batch will be considered for grants if additional funding is made available. The agency doesn’t plan to open a new round of applications.

Awards were decided based on eligibility and economic need. Priority was given to businesses projecting losses of 75% or greater and to businesses that were among the first to close due to the public health emergency.

In their applications, businesses had to describe their economic injury and workforce impact and estimate their revenue loss from March 15 to April 15. They had to submit a three-month income statement, revenues for March 2019 and March 2020 to date of application, and balance sheet and payroll information.

Business applicants were also required to answer questions about civil or criminal court history or allegations, bankruptcies, potential violations of public health, safety or environmental laws, and whether the business is in good standing with the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Businesses offering adult entertainment were ineligible for assistance.

Although the application period for these grants are closed, other help is available to businesses. The Iowa Department of Revenue continues to take applications for sales and withholding tax deferral as part of the Iowa Small Business Relief Program. The relief is available to employers and businesses of all sizes that have been impacted by COVID-19. The application period for tax deferral will remain open through April 30.