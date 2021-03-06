Fayette County Public Health has received more than 1,100 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses, and hopes to have all county residents 65 years of age and older vaccinated in the next two weeks.
“Iowa Department of Public Health reached out to us as some larger populated areas were unable to take that additional amount, so we happily accepted them!” said Jes Wegner, who coordinates Fayette County Public Health.
“We are really focusing on the 65+ population right now,” she said.
To that end, Public Health will put on a vaccination clinic for that population from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Upper Iowa University. Appointments are necessary . Call Fayette County Public Health at 563-422-9763 and leave a message. Public Health representatives will respond with further instructions and a time slot.
Earlier in the day, Public Health will be assisting Scott Pharmacy in Fayette with giving vaccinations to seniors.
Then, on Friday, March 12, Public Health will be holding another drive-through clinic to provide second doses of the vaccine, also known as booster shots, and possibly some additional 65-plus age group vaccinations.
“We are continuing to work through Phase 1B before moving on to the Phase 1C, which was opened by CDC last night effective March 8,” Wegner said. “In Fayette County, we have completed Phase 1B-Tier 1 and are working with partners on vaccinating the final tiers before we can move on to Phase 1C.”
Tier 1 was first responders, school and childcare staff. The remaining tiers include food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work in close contact, individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff (tier 2), staff of and individuals living in congregate settings (excluding college dorms), government officials and staff engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol this session to ensure continuity of government (tier 3), inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety (tier 4) and correctional staff and incarcerated persons (tier 5).
“We share in the public frustration on the slow roll out of vaccine to rural areas,” Wegner stated. She asked that persons continue to be patient knowing the vaccine is getting out as quickly as it comes in.
As Public Health continues opening up vaccine allocations, it advises the community to continue to watch its Facebook page, at FayetteCoPH, and website, and local newspapers. They are also sharing on Facebook when they hear of local partner vaccine appointment openings.
A new Public Health website devoted to COVID info is at gundersenhealth.org/palmer/public-health/covid-19-information.