Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

The Oelwein Public Library's building is closed to the public, but it's open through the internet. Hear are seven things you can access at www.oelwein.lib.ia.us.

Audio books: Access free audio books under the catalog and resources tab.

TumbleBooks: Audio/animated children’s books, math books and teen books you can access right from your web browser.

Hoopla: Instantly borrow eBooks, Audiobooks, Comics, Movies, Music, and more to your device free with your library card. No wait lists. Each cardholder limited to 4 per month.

Bridges: Download ebooks to your Kindle or reading app. You must have a library card in good standing and live in the Oelwein or rural area.

Newspaper Archives: Browse the Oelwein Daily Register archives for free.

Gale: A web-based information resource which includes full text magazines, newspaper articles, and reference tools. Library card is required.

Transparent Language Online: Free personal language learning system. Have access to 100 languages. Learn at your own pace. Library card required.

 
 
 

Tags