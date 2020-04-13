Mary Avenanti will never forget her 63rd birthday.
This year, April 12, happened to fall on Easter Sunday, just like it did in 1998, when she turned 41, and in 2009, when she turned 52.
But the third time her birthday coincided with Easter Sunday was nothing like the two prior rare occasions.
This one — Easter Sunday 2020 — deserves its own spot in the family history, as it happened in the midst of a global pandemic, which imposed multiple restrictions, including a ban on social gatherings.
Mary’s plans to celebrate in Ames, in her daughter’s house, surrounded by the families of her seven kids, and six grandkids, went out the window.
For the Avenanti family, Easter Sunday also came with numerous other challenges.
Recently, Mary, who was a marketing project manager at VGM, lost her job due to the coronavirus. A couple of her grown up children, who work in the service industry elsewhere in Iowa and in the country, also lost their jobs.
But despite the economic impact of the virus on the family, scary and unsettling as it is in its reality of the unknown, the Avenanti kids decided to celebrate Mary’s birthday in a special way.
They surprised her with a chocolate cake from the Wild Carrot, her favorite Waverly restaurant. The welcome display of love was waiting for her on the porch on the Friday before her birthday.
So appealing was the cake that Mary, whose self-discipline has been steeled by life-long yoga practices, intense biking and hard-core kayaking, found it irresistible.
A chocolate-lover who deserves a category of her own, Mary snuck in a couple of slices before she placed the remainder of the cake in the fridge for her birthday.
When April 12 rolled around, Mary went for a long walk with Blu, her German Shepherd mix, then hopped onto an online yoga class.
In the evening, everyone gathered around their computer screens for a Zoom session, the world’s new virtual fireplace, for a celebration.
There was a Happy Birthday song, and candle blowing, and all kinds of catching up to do.
Seeing all of her kids together, despite the physical distance, was without a doubt, Mary’s true birthday present.
“The last month has been ridiculously stressful for everyone, my family included,” she said of the two-hour session. “Some of them lost jobs, some are working from home full-time with small kids, one is pregnant.
“I was so thrilled to see all of them and see all of them not panicked, and all healthy, and in a more relaxed place, it meant a lot to me. Their challenges will continue, but they handle it really well. It was wonderful to see them all, I miss them like crazy.”
In breaking with the family tradition because of the pandemic, a new tradition may have been established on this unusual Easter Sunday at the Avenanti house.
“We decided at the end of the session that we will play trivia once a week together,” she said.